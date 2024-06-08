MPD Arrests Man for Burglary Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for multiple offenses in Northwest, DC. The offenses are listed below:

Unlawful Entry and Destruction of Property: On Monday, April 22, 2024, in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24060038

Theft Two: On Thursday, April 25, 2024, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24061813

Burglary Two: On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24065060

Burglary Two: On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24068870

Burglary Two: On Saturday, May 25, 2024, in the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest. CCN: 24078871

Burglary Two: On Thursday, June 6, 2024, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 24085627

On Friday, June 7, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 30-year-old Kevin Freeman of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.