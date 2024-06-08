MPD Arrests Man for a Shooting in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, at approximately 7:48 p.m., officers responded to 5000 block of Just Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, June 7, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 46-year-old Bryant Jerome Russell of Northeast, DC. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a handgun. As a result of the detective’s investigation, he was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

CCN: 24086063