Submit Release
News Search

There were 203 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,941 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man for a Shooting in Northeast

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred in Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, at approximately 7:48 p.m., officers responded to 5000 block of Just Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, June 7, 2024, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 46-year-old Bryant Jerome Russell of Northeast, DC. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a handgun. As a result of the detective’s investigation, he was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. The investigation revealed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

CCN: 24086063

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man for a Shooting in Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more