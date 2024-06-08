Royalton Barracks - Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2002514

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024 at 1900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sesame St, Braintree, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Andrew Picken

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined Picken (35) had caused pain and injury to a domestic partner.

Picken (35) was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Picken (35) was given court ordered conditions of release and citied to appear before the Orange County Superior Court to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 – 0830

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.