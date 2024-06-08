Royalton Barracks - Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2002514
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024 at 1900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sesame St, Braintree, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Andrew Picken
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a residence for a reported domestic assault. Troopers determined Picken (35) had caused pain and injury to a domestic partner.
Picken (35) was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Picken (35) was given court ordered conditions of release and citied to appear before the Orange County Superior Court to answer for the above charges at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/10/2024 – 0830
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.