SacValley MedShare Partners with Dignity Health to Expand its reach as a Statewide Health Information Exchange

SacValley MedShare Expands to become a Statewide Health Information Exchange and Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO)

Together with Dignity Health, we will utilize technology and data-driven insights to foster positive change and enhance healthcare delivery for all Californians” — John Helvey, Executive Director

CHICO, CA, USA, June 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SacValley MedShare, a premier Health Information Exchange (HIE) and Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO), proudly announces its expansion from a regional to a statewide network in partnership with Dignity Health. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to enhancing healthcare interoperability and data exchange across the state.For over a decade, SacValley MedShare has been a cornerstone in the secure exchange of health information among healthcare providers in Northern California, fostering improved patient care coordination and advancing population health initiatives. Now, in partnership with Dignity Health, SacValley MedShare is set to extend its health data exchange services to 30 hospitals across the state, marking a significant increase in health information sharing within the communities where Dignity Health operates.John Helvey, Executive Director of SacValley MedShare, states, “Becoming a statewide Health Information Exchange is a natural progression for us. Our alliance with Dignity Health enhances our capabilities, allowing us to innovate and collaborate more effectively in healthcare delivery throughout California.”“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter, extending our services to healthcare organizations across California,” added Helvey. “Together with Dignity Health, we will utilize technology and data-driven insights to foster positive change and enhance healthcare delivery for all Californians.”Dignity Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the nation’s largest health systems committed to advancing health for all people. This collaboration throughout California will empower healthcare providers, hospitals, clinics, and other stakeholders to securely exchange patient health information in real-time, improving care coordination, clinical decision-making, and optimizing patient outcomes statewide.Adnan Hamid, California Regional CIO of CommonSpirit Health, comments, “Our commitment to transforming healthcare through innovative partnerships and technology is foundational. Working with SacValley MedShare supports our vision of creating a healthier future for all by improving access to vital health information. We are eager to see the benefits this partnership will bring.”The partnership also supports Dignity Health’s compliance with AB133, ensuring adherence to California’s health data exchange framework regulations. This initiative is a pivotal step in advancing healthcare interoperability and delivering better health outcomes across the state.SacValley MedShare invites healthcare stakeholders, policymakers, and community members to join in celebrating this momentous occasion and to stay tuned for further updates as it continues to drive innovation and excellence in health information exchange statewide.For more information about SacValley MedShare and its statewide Health Information Exchange, please visit www.sacvalleyms.org Media Contact: James Forte Director of Marketing SacValley MedShare Phone: (530) 520-6223 Email: james.forte@sacvalleyms.orgAbout SacValley MedShare: SacValley MedShare is a leading Health Information Exchange (HIE) dedicated to improving healthcare delivery through seamless data exchange. With a decade of experience serving Northern California, SacValley MedShare facilitates secure access to comprehensive patient information, enabling healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, coordinated care. Now transitioning to a statewide HIE, SacValley MedShare remains committed to driving innovation and collaboration in healthcare delivery across California.About Dignity HealthDignity Health is a multi-state nonprofit network of 10,000 physicians, more than 60,000 employees, 41 acute care hospitals, and 400-plus care-centers, including community hospitals, urgent care, surgery and imaging centers, home health, and primary care clinics in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Dignity Health is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality, and affordable patient-centered care with special attention to the poor and underserved. Dignity Health is a part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system committed to advancing health for all people and dedicated to serving the common good. For more information, please visit our website at www.DignityHealth.org