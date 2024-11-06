SacValley MedShare Completes Phase 1 of Admission, Discharge and Transfer Integration with Dignity Health

SacValley MedShare Completes Phase 1 of Admission, Discharge and Transfer (ADT) Integration with Dignity Health

Phase 1 includes Dignity Health hospitals from Central California, Bay Area, Sacramento, and North State regions.

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SacValley MedShare QHIO is pleased to announce the completion of Phase 1 of its Admission, Discharge, and Transfer (ADT) integration with Dignity Health. This milestone represents a significant advancement in healthcare interoperability and patient care coordination across multiple regions, meeting the data-sharing mandates outlined in AB 133, the Data Exchange Framework (DxF) , as defined in Health and Safety Code Section 130290 under the California Health & Human Services Agency.Phase 1 of this integration includes Dignity Health hospitals from Central California, Bay Area, Sacramento, and North State regions. With this phase now live, participating hospitals are equipped to send ADT (Admit Discharge & Transfer) messages directly to SacValley MedShare, enabling efficient and secure sharing of vital patient information to caregivers."Completing Phase 1 of ADT integration with Dignity Health marks a significant milestone in SacValley MedShare's mission to advance interoperability and improve patient care across California and taking data from moveable to useable!" said John Helvey, Chief Executive Officer of SacValley MedShare.The following Dignity Health hospitals are now live and actively sending ADTs to SacValley MedShare:Bakersfield Memorial HospitalDominican Hospital Santa CruzMercy General HospitalMercy Hospital BakersfieldMercy Hospital of FolsomMercy Medical Center MercedMercy Medical Center Mt. ShastaMercy Medical Center ReddingMercy San Juan Medical CenterMethodist Hospital of SacramentoSequoia HospitalSierra Nevada Memorial HospitalSt. Elizabeth Community HospitalWoodland Memorial HospitalThis ADT integration marks a key step forward in supporting the implementation of the CalHHS Data Exchange Framework (DxF) real-time data exchange across Dignity Health hospitals, empowering providers with access to timely patient information, enhancing care coordination, and improving patient outcomes.SacValley MedShare remains dedicated to expanding this integration, with additional phases planned to bring all Dignity Health hospitals and clinics in California into the network. For more information about SacValley MedShare and its statewide Health Information Exchange, please visit www.sacvalleyms.org ###About SacValley MedShareSacValley MedShare is a leading Health Information Exchange (HIE) dedicated to improving healthcare delivery through seamless data exchange. With a decade of experience serving Northern California, SacValley MedShare facilitates secure access to comprehensive patient information, enabling healthcare providers to deliver high-quality, coordinated care. Now transitioning to a statewide HIE, SacValley MedShare remains committed to driving innovation and collaboration in healthcare delivery across California. www.sacvalleyms.org About Dignity HealthDignity Health is a multi-state nonprofit network of 10,000 physicians, more than 60,000 employees, 41 acute care hospitals, and 400-plus care-centers, including community hospitals, urgent care, surgery and imaging centers, home health, and primary care clinics in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Dignity Health is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality, and affordable patient-centered care with special attention to the poor and underserved. Dignity Health is a part of CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system committed to advancing health for all people and dedicated to serving the common good. For more information, please visit our website at www.DignityHealth.org

