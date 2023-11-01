SacValley MedShare Has Been Named a Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO) by the State of California (CalHHS)
Together, we empower change by delivering vital information and insights to DxF participants across Northern California, bridging urban and rural communities.”CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SacValley MedShare Has Been Named a Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO) by the State of California (CalHHS), Accelerating the Advance of Improved Patient Outcomes.
— John Helvey, Executive Director
SacValley MedShare is thrilled to announce its designation as one of only nine Qualified Health Information Organizations (QHIOs) by the California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS). This first-ever and remarkable recognition is a significant step forward in advancing healthcare data exchange in the state and promises to transform how healthcare providers access and share data to speed up and improve patient care.
CalHHS' decision to designate SacValley MedShare as a QHIO reflects its commitment to fostering a modern and efficient healthcare data exchange system, enabling healthcare entities to provide informed and coordinated care. The QHIOs will play a crucial role in supporting the implementation of the state's new Data Exchange Framework (DxF), which aims to bridge gaps in California's data exchange infrastructure.
"As one of the state’s largest and most established HIO’s, we are thrilled and deeply honored to have been designated as a QHIO. We see this as an important step for improving patient outcomes for our current and future participants, including health systems, clinics, hospitals, paramedics, and county Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Social Services," stated John Helvey, the Executive Director of SacValley MedShare. "We recognize the essential role we must play as change agents, delivering interoperability solutions that create sustainable economies of scale and enhance the ability for all of these organizations to coordinate patient care in Northern California and beyond. With a strong presence in Rural Northern California, we are acutely aware of the pressing need for health equity and comprehensive care that extends throughout the entire region.
SacValley MedShare is a Northern California Health Information Organization that serves Northern California, Sacramento, and the far North, which includes the North Central Valley and the surrounding rural mountainous terrain. SacValley MedShare is a California not-for-profit corporation, operating under I.R.S. section 501(c)(3) and governed by a local community Board of Directors. Its board members are drawn from senior leadership members of stakeholder participants within the HIE; they were deliberately chosen to represent both geographic and institutional diversity.
