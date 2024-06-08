Submit Release
DrKumo to Attend the 2024 Region IX Clinical Excellence and Leadership Conference

Showcasing Revolutionary Digital Health Solutions at the 2024 Region IX Clinical Excellence and Leadership Conference in Phoenix, AZ

Our technology empowers patients and healthcare providers with real-time data and insights, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.”
— Dr. Kelly Nguyen, Founder/CEO of DrKumo
BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo, a leader in secure, intelligent, and proven digital health solutions, announces its invitation to the prestigious 2024 Region IX Clinical Excellence and Leadership Conference. This event, hosted by the California Primary Care Association (CPCA) and the Western Clinicians Network, will be held at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Arizona from June 9 to June 11, 2024.

The conference, dedicated to advancing clinical and management excellence within healthcare, brings together healthcare leadership from across the region to focus health center clinical and management teams with the goal of improving overall efficiency and effectiveness in care delivery.

Clinicians, Chief Medical Officers, Medical Directors, Dental Directors, Executive Directors, State and Regional Primary Care partners, Board Members and other management positions involved with community or migrant health centers. Region IX members (Arizona, California, Nevada, Hawai'i, and the Pacific Islands) will be in attendance, but this clinical conference welcomes attendees from across the country.

"We are thrilled to be part of the 2024 Region IX Clinical Excellence and Leadership Conference. This is an incredible opportunity to showcase how our intelligent and secure digital health solutions are transforming chronic care. Our technology empowers patients and healthcare providers with real-time data and insights, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs," said Dr. Kelly Nguyen, CEO of DrKumo.

Event Details:
Date: June 9-11, 2024
Location: Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, Phoenix, AZ
Host: California Primary Care Association (CPCA) and Western Clinicians Network
For more information about DrKumo’s participation in the 2024 Region IX Clinical Excellence and Leadership Conference, please visit DrKumo’s official website.

Contact:
DrKumo Media Relations
Email: PublicRelations@drkumo.com
Phone: +1 866-435-6447

About DrKumo:
DrKumo is a leader in secure, intelligent, and proven digital health solutions for Chronic Care. Specializing in chronic care, DrKumo’s technology enables effortless home health monitoring. Certified by URAC and recognized as one of four providers in a $1.032 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, DrKumo sets the standard for Digital Health Solutions for Chronic Care. Our platform integrates advanced real-time monitoring, Disease Management Protocols (DMP), and cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), all built on a foundation of Federal Healthcare Enterprise Cybersecurity, adhering to VA Directive 6500, FIPS 140-3, and HIPAA regulations. DrKumo empowers patients to manage their health with confidence and provides healthcare providers with the tools necessary for timely and effective intervention, transforming the way health care is delivered across the globe.

About the CPCA:
https://www.cpca.org

About Western Clinicians Network
https://www.westerncliniciansnetwork.org/

Dr. Ali Nemat
DrKumo Inc
+1 866-435-6447
