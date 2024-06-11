Forwardly Introduces Pay by Credit Card, Enhancing Instant Payments for Small Businesses in the USA
Accepting credit card payments enables businesses to cater to client preferences and reduce debtors while streamlining workflow and automating reconciliation.
Our mission at Forwardly is to provide small businesses with the tools they need to succeed financially.”CLAYMONT, DE, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forwardly, the award-winning instant payment solution for businesses in the United States, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest credit card feature. This addition allows small and medium-sized businesses to accept card payments for outstanding invoices from their clients, providing greater flexibility and convenience.
— Nick Chandi, CEO of Forwardly
Allowing clients to pay by credit card is crucial for small businesses as it offers a versatile payment option that many small businesses prefer. Forwardly customers can also pay business bills to vendors and contractors with cards for no monthly fee. Credit cards offer benefits such as rewards, fraud protection, and the ability to manage cash flow by delaying bill payments. By enabling credit card payments for its users, Forwardly empowers small businesses to cater to their clients’ preferences, potentially increasing customer and vendor satisfaction and retention and leading to fewer overdue invoices or bills.
It aligns with Forwardly’s mission of simplifying payments and improving financial efficiency for accountants, bookkeepers, and small business users.
“Our mission at Forwardly is to provide small businesses with the tools they need to succeed financially,” shares Nick Chandi, CEO and Co-Founder of Forwardly. “In addition to faster payment options such as instant payments and same-day ACH, we are excited to introduce credit card payments, further increasing the financial flexibility available to small businesses.”
- Seamless Payments: Users can make their clients’ and vendors' payment experience even better with one-click invoice or bill payments to settle due invoices or bills.
- Complete Card Acceptance: Forwardly is proud to extend support for all major credit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, and Discover, providing users with a wide range of payment options.
- Robust Security Measures: Forwardly ensures the secure storage of credit card information, safeguards sensitive data, and provides peace of mind to users.
- Improved Team Collaboration: Forwardly enables businesses to add unlimited team members and establish bill approval workflows at no cost.
- Integration Capabilities: Forwardly seamlessly integrates with industry-leading accounting software such as QuickBooks Online and Xero, facilitating seamless data sync and efficient management of financial data.
Existing and new Forwardly users are invited to begin accepting card payments for their small businesses now. The onboarding process takes only five minutes and can be completed at Forwardly.com.
About Forwardly:
Forwardly, the award-winning business payment solution, revolutionizes how small businesses send and receive payments. The real-time payment-enabled platform empowers small businesses to get paid instantly, 24/7/365. With Forwardly, businesses and accountants gain the power to manage their cash flow effortlessly through instant payments, ensuring quicker access to funds and eliminating unnecessary processing delays and high fees. To get started for free and start experiencing the future of B2B payment solutions, visit Forwardly.com.
