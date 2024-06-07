St. Bernard’s Academy will be celebrating the graduation of 48 seniors on Friday, June 7, at 1pm in the Crusader Gymnasium.
In the fall, graduates will be attending universities throughout the United States including: UC Santa Barbara, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Grand Canyon University, Tennessee Tech, UC San Diego, Illinois Institute of Technology and Cal Poly Humboldt.
Graduation ceremony begins at 1pm in the Crusader Gym located on C Street between Henderson and Dollison in Eureka, CA.
St. Bernard’s Academy Celebrates High School Graduates Today at 1 p.m.
