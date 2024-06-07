Vietjet launches Sydney-Hà Nội route

VIETNAM, June 7 - SYDNEY — Vietjet has inaugurated a route connecting the capital city of Hà Nội with Sydney, Australia.

The Sydney-Hà Nội flight is Vietjet’s seventh route to Australia. With two return flights every Wednesday and Saturday, the newest route is operated by Vietjet’s modern wide-body aircraft A330.

Hà Nội is one of the attractive destinations in Việt Nam with its 36 ancient streets, famous for their charming natural landscapes and proud historical process, but equally vibrant with diverse cuisine and the precious hospitality of local people.

Meanwhile, Sydney, the capital of New South Wales, is a bustling port city famous for its many beaches and beautiful architecture, cultural diversity and a leading economic centre in Australia.

Vietjet offers premium Business Class tickets with a priority check-in area, priority aisle, business lounge with a green culinary feast, nutritious meals, fresh and hot food served throughout the flight, checked baggage up to 60kg plus a golf set, and private cabin.

From now until June 14, passengers who book Business Class tickets will enjoy a 50 per cent reduction when applying code SBJUNE50.

Meanwhile, passengers choosing to buy Eco round-trip tickets starting from zero đồng from now until June 10, 2024 on routes between Việt Nam and Australia will receive an additional 20kg of checked baggage and a free hot meal. — VNS