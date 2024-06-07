Div. Four of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a Government Code section authorizing the redress of a violation of a municipal ordinance by way of a civil action only permits city authorities—not private parties—to pursue enforcement actions, overruling a 2002 decision by a different panel of the same court.
No Private Right of Action to Enforce Local Ordinances
