INDYCAR Driver Sting Ray Robb and INvets Forge Powerful Partnership to Support Veterans
INvets announces partnership with INDYCAR driver Sting Ray Robb to bring awareness of their support to veterans across Indiana throughout the INDYCAR circuit.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INvets is thrilled to announce a transformative partnership with INDYCAR driver Sting Ray Robb. This dynamic collaboration aims to elevate awareness of INvets throughout the INDYCAR circuit, emphasizing how communities can rally to support this vital cause.
INvets excels in assisting veterans with career placement and helping them find vibrant communities for themselves and their families in Indiana. By partnering with Robb and the high-profile world of INDYCAR, INvets hopes to draw attention to the substantial contributions veterans make to the state and underscore the support they need as they transition from military to civilian life.
"From the moment veterans transition out of the military, they require a support system, comprehensive job placement services and inclusive communities," said Blaine Zimmerman, INvets president and CEO. "This partnership has the potential to amplify our message, sparking a wave of support for our mission and ensuring every veteran feels valued and empowered."
From Idaho to Indiana, Sting Ray – a second-year driver with AJ Foyt Racing – is a Hoosier by choice. His mission in this partnership is to drive home the message that INvets is instrumental in integrating veterans into Indiana's societal and economic fabric.
"Veterans have served our country with unparalleled dedication, and it's our turn to serve them," said Robb. "By highlighting INvets during the IndyCar season, I hope to raise awareness and show how this organization is making an immense difference in veterans' lives. Supporting our veterans isn't just about gratitude; it's about action and ensuring they have the necessary resources to thrive."
For more information on how to support INvets, visit https://www.invets.org/support-invets/.
