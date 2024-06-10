Hartzell Propeller Service Center Launches Propeller Core Purchase Program

The enhancement aims to help reduce overhaul lead times, while giving customers more buying options when acquiring parts.”
— Hartzell Propeller
PIQUA, OHIO, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hartzell Service Center in Piqua is introducing a purchasing program for used serviceable propeller cores and serialized parts directly from aircraft owners, fleets, and MROs. The enhancement aims to help reduce overhaul lead times, while giving customers more buying options when acquiring parts.

At Hartzell’s discretion, customers can reduce the purchase price of a new or used Hartzell propeller by selling their existing serviceable propeller of any general aviation aircraft make or model. All core purchases require complete logbook information detailing maintenance history, applicable 8130-3 certificates, and a recorded Time Since New (TSN).

Schedule Maintenance, Repair or Overhaul at the Hartzell Service Center

Backed by industry leading warranty and lead times, the Hartzell Service Center offers product support, engineering expertise, and factory-level repairs. The Hartzel Service Center’s proximity to Hartzell Propeller’s composite and aluminum propeller manufacturing operations means parts are available more quickly, without the added time and expense of shipping.

Customers can add additional cost savings by taking advantage of Ohio’s sales tax exemption by having the maintenance and repair work performed in Piqua. Located near Piqua Airport/Hartzell Field, the Hartzell Service Center enables customers to fly-in and hangar their airplane while the propeller is being serviced. Customers may also choose convenient pickup and delivery options, and global shipping is available.

To schedule a service appointment, or to discuss selling a propeller core, customers can call (937) 778-4200 or complete a contact form at https://hartzellprop.com/contact/.

About Hartzell Propeller

Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.

About Hartzell Aviation

Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.

Jim Gregory for Hartzell Aviation
James Gregory Consultancy LLC
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Hartzell Propeller Service Center Launches Propeller Core Purchase Program

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for Hartzell Aviation
James Gregory Consultancy LLC
+1 316-706-9147
Company/Organization

James Gregory Consultancy llc
Metro Kansas City Area,
United States
+1 316-706-9147
Visit Newsroom
About

James Gregory Consultancy gives you a high performing Public Relations executive at a fraction of the cost of a full-time professional. Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
Hartzell Propeller Service Center Launches Propeller Core Purchase Program
IADA, Jetquity Form Partnership Guaranteeing BizJet Resale Values
IADA Members Flock To Geneva for EBACE
View All Stories From This Author