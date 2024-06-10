Hartzell Propeller Service Center Launches Propeller Core Purchase Program
The enhancement aims to help reduce overhaul lead times, while giving customers more buying options when acquiring parts.”PIQUA, OHIO, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hartzell Service Center in Piqua is introducing a purchasing program for used serviceable propeller cores and serialized parts directly from aircraft owners, fleets, and MROs. The enhancement aims to help reduce overhaul lead times, while giving customers more buying options when acquiring parts.
At Hartzell’s discretion, customers can reduce the purchase price of a new or used Hartzell propeller by selling their existing serviceable propeller of any general aviation aircraft make or model. All core purchases require complete logbook information detailing maintenance history, applicable 8130-3 certificates, and a recorded Time Since New (TSN).
Backed by industry leading warranty and lead times, the Hartzell Service Center offers product support, engineering expertise, and factory-level repairs. The Hartzel Service Center’s proximity to Hartzell Propeller’s composite and aluminum propeller manufacturing operations means parts are available more quickly, without the added time and expense of shipping.
Customers can add additional cost savings by taking advantage of Ohio’s sales tax exemption by having the maintenance and repair work performed in Piqua. Located near Piqua Airport/Hartzell Field, the Hartzell Service Center enables customers to fly-in and hangar their airplane while the propeller is being serviced. Customers may also choose convenient pickup and delivery options, and global shipping is available.
To schedule a service appointment, or to discuss selling a propeller core, customers can call (937) 778-4200 or complete a contact form at https://hartzellprop.com/contact/.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
