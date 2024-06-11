Global Tableware Collective (GTC) Welcomes Christeen Cesario as Regional Manager.
Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is pleased to announce the addition of Christeen Cesario to their team as Regional Manager.
As we continue to grow the GTC brand, we are enthusiastic and confident that Christeen will be a key player in promoting our products to the Eastern region."YOUNGSTOWN , OHIO, UNITED STATES , June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is pleased to announce the addition of Christeen Cesario to their team as Regional Manager. Christeen joins the GTC team, bringing with her a commitment to excellence and a fresh perspective to drive regional sales growth and success.
— Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager at GTC.
Christeen has a strong foundation in the hospitality industry with over 10 years of experience working with glassware & tabletop manufacturers. Her knowledge of glassware will prove to be vital in promoting GTC’s cornerstone brand, Stolzle Lausitz, while her approach & vision align perfectly with GTC's mission of empowering tabletop brands. In her role as Regional Manager, Christeen will oversee operations in the Eastern Region of the United States and manage sales representatives in that territory. Christeen will ensure that GTC's standards of quality and customer satisfaction are upheld, while effectively driving growth and building relationships with customers.
"I am honored to join GTC and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success in my capacity as Regional Manager," said Christeen Cesario. "This is an exciting opportunity, and I am eager to collaborate with the team to achieve our regional objectives."
“As we continue to grow the GTC brand, we are enthusiastic and confident that Christeen will be a key player in promoting our products to the Eastern region,” said Dino Mitsos, VP and General Manager at GTC. “Christeen’s appointment emphasizes our commitment to expanding our regional leadership with talented and dynamic individuals.”
About Global Tableware Collective
Global Tableware Collective (GTC) is a pioneering initiative dedicated to empowering under-represented brands in the hospitality industry. By uniting under one umbrella, GTC offers these brands access to resources, expertise, and distribution channels, enabling them to grow nationally in a competitive marketplace. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and authenticity, GTC aims to redefine the standards of excellence in the hospitality industry.
For more information about Global Tableware Collective and its offerings, visit www.globaltablewarecollective.com or contact marketing@globaltablewarecollective.com.
