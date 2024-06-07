Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass, remains closed as of 1 p.m. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) closed WYO 22, Teton Pass, this morning due to a mudslide. The mudslide came down at milepost 15, near the scale house, breaching both lanes of travel. Crews have been working to clear the debris, but additional material continues to flow into the roadway. There is no estimated time of completion.

Due to the continued movement at milepost 12.8, crews are now working on a temporary solution to stabilize the slide area by removing the asphalt on the roadway, minimizing the weight on the unstable ground. This in turn will help reduce the driving force pushing the movement. The road will be realigned closer to the mountain in shoe fly detour configuration, similar to what drivers see on a two-lane road construction project. WYDOT is currently mobilizing crews and equipment to perform the work.

Both the ongoing work at milepost 15 and milepost 12.8, Teton Pass will likely remain closed for the rest of the day and tonight. Crews will be working to open the road within the next day or two, but opening will be dependent on availability of equipment and contractors, as well as weather. Work will be ongoing at milepost 12.8 as WYDOT crews pursue a more permanent solution.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.