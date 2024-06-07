Submit Release
Excite Medical to Showcase Revolutionary DRX9000 at The FCA SE Regional Chiropractic Convention

DRX9000 on Display at FCA SE in Fort Lauderdale FL

DRX9000C Cervical Spinal Decompression Machine

Saleem Musallam CEO of Excite Medical the DRX9000 Company

DRX9000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Machine with Patient on It

DRX9000 Lumbar Spinal Decompression Machine In Use With Patient Getting On

Excite Medical Bringing Cutting-Edge Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression to the Forefront of Chiropractic Care

At Excite Medical, we are dedicated to empowering chiropractors with advanced tools and technologies that redefine the standards of care. The DRX9000 represents a shift in non-invasive spine treatment”
— Saleem Musallam
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excite Medical, a medical device company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is thrilled to announce its participation in The Florida Chiropractic Association's (FCA) SE Regional Chiropractic Convention, scheduled to take place from June 7th to 9th in Fort Lauderdale, FL. This premier event offers an invaluable platform for industry leaders to converge, share insights, and explore cutting-edge advancements in chiropractic care.

Excite Medical’s presence at The FCA's SE Regional Convention signifies a commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the chiropractic community. The DRX9000 by Excite Medical is the world's most advanced non-surgical spinal decompression machine, available in chiropractic clinics throughout the United States and Canada.

The DRX9000, a revolutionary non-surgical solution, has received FDA clearance for the treatment of patients suffering from lower back pain and sciatica caused by herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease, and posterior facet syndrome. Its efficacy in providing relief and restoring function has garnered widespread acclaim within the medical field.

During the convention, Excite Medical will showcase the DRX9000, offering attendees a firsthand glimpse into its transformative capabilities. Through live demonstrations and interactive sessions, participants will have the opportunity to witness how this innovative device can revolutionize chiropractic practice and enhance patient outcomes.

“We are thrilled to participate in The SE Regional Chiropractic Convention and engage with esteemed professionals from across the country,” says Saleem Musallam, CEO of Excite Medical. “At Excite Medical, we are dedicated to empowering chiropractors with advanced tools and technologies that redefine the standards of care. The DRX9000 represents a shift in non-invasive spine treatment, and we are eager to demonstrate its exceptional benefits at the convention.”

Excite Medical extends a warm invitation to all convention attendees to visit their booth and discover the transformative potential of the DRX9000 in revolutionizing chiropractic care.

