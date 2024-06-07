Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures June 6-12, 2024

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from W of Trough Springs Rd to Robertson Co Line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 11-17)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nighttime lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 78-82)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures at the split to I-40 EB & I-65 SB @ MM 209.8 to replace a gore sign. (MM 172-174)

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• Daily, 1 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime single lane closures in both directions for guardrail installation from MM 181.0 to 196.6.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR99 interchange.

• 6/10 – 6/12, 6 P.M. – 6 A.M., There will be a traffic shift on I-65 .The ramp will remain open and traffic shifted to the shoulder. (mm 46)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

• 6/6 – 6/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary ramp closure at Exit 98 (Millersville / Goodlettsville) on I-65 NB to drill sign foundations. Temporary closure will occur at midnight to reduce traffic impact. (MM 96-97)

• 6/6 – 6/12, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary ramp closure at Exit 96 (Rivergate Pkwy) on I-65 SB to drill sign foundations. Temporary closure will occur at midnight to reduce traffic impact. (MM 95-96)

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Pkwy) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Blvd) (MM 89 – 95)

• 6/10 – 6/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65, in both directions to saw damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Pkwy to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening - Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, One lane will remain open at all times.

• 6/7 – 6/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 112 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Pothole Patching

• 6/10 – 6/12, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Webber Infra will be performing pothole patching along the I-65 corridor beginning at the Davidson CL and working SB to Harpeth River Bridge (MM56.6) in lanes 1 and 2 (MM 74-56)

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from north of Stewarts Ferry Pike (L.M. 4.80) to south of the I-40 ramp (L.M. 10.50)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving operations on the shoulders and mainline. There will be brief ramp closures at the Central Pike and Stewart's Ferry Pike interchanges. (MM 4-10)

WILLIAMSON Co. I-840

Repair of bridge over CSX Railroad

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 EB before Exit 28 for expansion joint repair, texture coating, epoxy overlay, and striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41 (U.S. 70, SR 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (L.M. 18.35) to Menzler Road (L.M. 20.43) in Nashville.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be right lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette Street from 4th Street to Fesslers Avenue for installation of signalization items.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Millcreek bridge (LM 1.72) to SR 254 (OHB) (LM 4.24), including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for placement of barrier rail, blasting for grade work and clearing operations.

The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, alternating lane closures for upgrades to ADA curb ramps.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be daytime flagging for paving operations on Clarksville Pike.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 141

The ADA curb ramp upgrades on various State Routes

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, alternating lane closures for upgrades to ADA curb ramps.

DAVIDSON COUNTY 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for gradework and storm drain installation, roadway markers replacement, and for utility work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from the Williamson County line (L.M. 0.00) to Norwood Drive (L.M. 4.53)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on State Route 6 for paving. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The Construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek (LM 19.06).

• Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing box and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MACON COUNTY SR 52

The resurfacing on SR 52 in Macon County from near Old Highway 52 Access Road to Old Highway 52

• 6/10 – 6/12, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be Flagging operations for Milling and paving on SR 52

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

• Continuous The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on S.R. 149 over Yellow Creek (L.M. 1.53).

• Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on U.S. 31A (U.S. 41A, S.R. 11) from S.R. 96 (L.M. 7.41) to the Davidson County line (L.M. 17.14).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The resurfacing on U.S. 31A (U.S. 41A, S.R. 11) from S.R. 96 (L.M. 7.41) to the Davidson County line (L.M. 17.14).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 253

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB & WB for sign installations on Concord Road at the I-65 interchange.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR96 between Eddy Ln. and Arno Rd for traffic signal improvements.

Scheduled Maintenance:

MAURY / WILLIAMSON CO. I-65

Milling and Paving

• 6/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for milling and paving operations. (MM 53)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Milling and Paving

• 6/11, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating SB lane closure on I-65 for milling and paving operations (MM 57 - 60)

• 6/12, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating lane closure NB and SB for milling and paving operations. (MM 66 – 69)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Milling and Paving

• 6/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary SB lane closures on I-65 in lanes 3 & 4 for milling and paving operations. (mm 97)

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

