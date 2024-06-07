TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2024 Capital Pride Festival

On Saturday, June 8, 2024 and Sunday, June 9, 2024, motorists should take into consideration the following parking restrictions and street closures associated with the Capital Pride Festival:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, June 7, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. through Monday, June 10, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.:

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Jefferson Drive, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Friday, June 7, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. through Monday, June 10, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue (east crossover) to 3rd Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. through Monday, June 10, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from Constitution Avenue (east crossover) to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW (southbound only)

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from Indiana Avenue to C Street, NW (southbound only)

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. through Monday, June 10, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

7th Street from E Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.