RE: UPDATE / VSP St Albans // Request for information

***UPDATE news release***
St. Albans Troopers located Roy Bockus this afternoon and is safe. Thank you for all responding agencies for the assistance and efforts.
***Initial news release, 12:44 AM. June 7, 2024***
CASE#: 24A2003759
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Harkins
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 6, 2024, at approximately 2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwestern Medical Center
MISSING: Roy Bockus
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 6, 2024, at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were notified Roy Bockus left the Northwest Medical Center on foot. Bockus was last seen walking west into St Albans City. Bockus was last seen wearing a light orange shirt and jeans. There are concerns for Bockus' welfare.
Anyone with information pertaining to Bockus’ whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Harkins at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. A photograph of Bockus is attached to this release.