RE: UPDATE / VSP St Albans // Request for information

***UPDATE news release***

 

St. Albans Troopers located Roy Bockus this afternoon and is safe. Thank you for all responding agencies for the assistance and efforts.

 

Respectfully,

 

Lieutenant Mike Filipek

Station Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov

 

 

 

***Initial news release, 12:44 AM. June 7, 2024***

 

VSP St Albans // Request for information

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2003759

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Harkins                            

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 6, 2024, at approximately 2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwestern Medical Center

 

MISSING: Roy Bockus                                              

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 6, 2024, at approximately 2100 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were notified Roy Bockus left the Northwest Medical Center on foot. Bockus was last seen walking west into St Albans City.   Bockus was last seen wearing a light orange shirt and jeans. There are concerns for Bockus' welfare.

 

Anyone with information pertaining to Bockus’ whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Harkins at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. A photograph of Bockus is attached to this release.

RE: UPDATE / VSP St Albans // Request for information

