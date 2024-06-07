Secretariat’s Recommendations on the draft National Energy and Climate Plan of Ukraine

On 5 June 2024, the Secretariat issued the Recommendations of the draft National Energy Plan of Ukraine. Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Secretariat, said: The finalization of the NECP is an important step in providing clarity for the future path Ukraine intends to take in its energy and climate policy, informing the green reconstruction and recovery.

At the last stage of the NECP development process, the final plan, which is to be adopted not later than 30 June 2024 – will need to duly take into account all the Secretariat’s Recommendations. The finalisation of the Plan is an important conditionality linked with the Ukraine Facility, the European Union's 50 billion euro financial assistance program for Ukraine for the period of 2024 - 2027.

The draft National Energy and Climate Plan was developed under extremely challenging conditions by the Ukrainian Government due to the impact of the war on the day-to-day operations of authorities in policy analysis and planning, and due to the constant attacks on energy infrastructure, which continuously triggered the need for new priorities and responses. Thus, the Secretariat recommends the establishment of a framework to address major strategic policy dilemmas, such as balancing the short-term needs for ensuring business continuity with fostering policy and investment decisions that will enable Ukraine to reach its 2030 targets and eventually achieve climate neutrality by 2050. This framework should allow implementation and coordination of necessary updates – linked to the function of the NECP as the blueprint for the green reconstruction of Ukraine encompassing the roles of national authorities, the Energy Community Secretariat, other international stakeholders, and the expert community.



Background

The Ministry of Energy of the Ukraine submitted their draft National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) to the Secretariat for its review on 2 May 2024. The Secretariat assessed the document in a groundbreaking short period of 5 weeks and provided its Recommendations on 5 June 2024. On 14 March 2023, the Secretariat and the Government of Ukraine signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Reconstruction of the Energy Sector of Ukraine, signed in Kyiv. Based on the Memorandum, last year in June in London, the Secretariat established a dedicated framework for support and advice in the drafting process, particularly through the establishment of the High-Level Advisory Group with a role involving international donors in the process.