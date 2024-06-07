Whidbey SAR Airlifts Soldier to St. Joseph’s Hospital

The soldier’s unit requested transport to a medical facility after he had trouble breathing and lost consciousness.



The SAR crew launched from Ault Field at approximately 9:45 that morning and arrived on scene just before 10:20. A bystander with orange flags guided them to a spot at an elevation of 5300 ft. above sea level where the pilot conducted a one-wheel landing so the rescue team could depart and check on the patient. The rescue team discovered the man was suffering from shortness of breath, dehydration, nausea and chest pains.



The team immediately prepped the man for extraction. He and the rescue team were hoisted into the SAR helicopter around 10:55 and arrived at St. Joseph’s in Bellingham just after noon.



Naval Air Station Whidbey Island SAR has conducted 10 missions this calendar year, which includes 3 MEDEVACs, 2 searches and 5 rescues.



The Navy SAR unit operates three MH-60S helicopters from NAS Whidbey Island as search and rescue/medical evacuation (SAR/MEDEVAC) platforms for the EA-18G aircraft as well as other squadrons and personnel assigned to the installation. Pursuant to the National SAR Plan of the United States, the unit may also be used for civil SAR/MEDEVAC needs to the fullest extent practicable on a non-interference basis with primary military duties according to applicable national directives, plans, guidelines and agreements; specifically, the unit may launch in response to tasking by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (based on a Washington State Memorandum of Understanding) for inland missions, and/or tasking by the United States Coast Guard for all other aeronautical and maritime regions, when other assets are unavailable.



