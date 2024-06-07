Instead of preventing the desecration of places of worship, government officials are supporting bar owners; Take action against the authorities! – HJS

Even after 5 years, the government’s order remains unheeded: Liquor shops and bars named after deities and national heroes!

After many years of persistent efforts, the Maharashtra government issued an order on June 4th, 2019, to change the names of liquor shops and beer bars that were named after deities, national heroes, saints, and forts to maintain the respect of these revered figures and places of worship. However, 5 years later, RTI has revealed that out of 318 liquor shops and bars in Mumbai, 208 (65%) still bars names of deities and national heroes. Instead of enforcing the government’s order, officials from the State Excise Department have recommended withdrawing it. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded that the Maharashtra government take strict action against the Excise Department officials who are supporting bar owners instead of respecting the faith of devotees, patriots, and Shiv bhakts. They insist that the names of deities, national figures, and fortresses used for liquor shops and beer bars be changed immediately within a specified period. Otherwise, the Samiti has warned that they will take to the streets in protest.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has lodged a written complaint with Chief Minister Hon. Eknath Shinde, Home Minister Hon. Devendra Fadnavis, and the Commissioner of the State Excise Department. A statement was also submitted after meeting with the Superintendent of the Excise Department in Mumbai. During this meeting, Shri. Satish Sonar of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, along with Hindu devotees Shri. Ravinder Dasari, Shri. Sandeep Tulsakar, Shri. Sushil Bhujbal, Shri. Vilas Nikam and Shri. Manish Saini, were present.

According to a RTI, numerous liquor establishments in Mumbai bear the names of deities, saints, and forts, such as ‘Shrikrishna Bar and Restaurant’, ‘Durga Restaurant and Bar’, ‘Siddhivinayak Bar and Restaurant’, ‘Hanuman Bar and Restaurant’, ‘Ganesh Beer Shop’, ‘Mahalakshmi Wines’, and ‘Sahyadri Country Bar’. Despite a government order issued on June 4th, 2019, to rename these establishments to maintain the respect of places of worship, action has not been taken effectively.

The State Excise Department has cited the need for extensive correspondence with various government departments as a reason for the delay, suggesting the order should be revoked and no names of places of worship should be used for new establishments. The claim that ‘action cannot be taken as it will take time’ is unconvincing, given that it has been 5 years since the order was issued.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti insists that the authorities have a duty to enforce the rule and should take immediate and strict action as per the government’s orders without defending bar owners. They also highlight the possibility of similar issues arising in other parts of the state. Therefore, the Samiti has urged that the decision of the government be implemented statewide to respect the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus.