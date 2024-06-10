Optimus Information Renews Migrate Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure Specialization
This recognition empowers us to provide our clients with unparalleled expertise in modernizing their applications and unlocking the agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency benefits of Azure.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimus Information Inc. announced today it has renewed its Migrate Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure Specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, experience, and success in planning and migrating their customer’s applications to Azure. Microsoft Partners with this specialization demonstrates expertise in migrating and deploying production web application workloads, applying DevOps, and managing app services in Azure.
This specialization distinguishes channel partners that have met the stringent criteria around customer success and staff development and training, as well as passing a third-party audit of their migration practices earning them this Azure specialization. This achievement underscores Optimus Information's commitment to delivering best-in-class cloud solutions that empower businesses to leverage the full potential of Azure.
Migrating enterprise applications to the cloud offers a wealth of benefits, but it can also be a complex undertaking. Organizations are increasingly looking to leverage the agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency of cloud platforms like Azure. However, top concerns include security, downtime during migration, and ensuring a smooth transition for users. Optimus Information, with their renewed Azure Migrate Enterprise Apps to Microsoft Azure Specialization, helps organizations navigate these challenges and unlock the full potential of the cloud.
“Renewing our Azure Migrate Enterprise Apps to Azure Specialization signifies our ongoing dedication to staying at the forefront of cloud migration technologies,” said Pankaj Agarwal, Founder and Managing Partner at Optimus Information. “This recognition empowers us to provide our clients with unparalleled expertise in modernizing their applications and unlocking the agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency benefits of Azure.”
Beyond their renewed Azure application migration expertise, Optimus Information boasts a comprehensive suite of cloud capabilities. They hold an additional Advanced Specialization for Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure. Furthermore, they are a designated Microsoft solution partner across key areas like Infrastructure, Digital and App Innovation, and Data & AI.
To learn more about Optimus cloud services and how to work together in transforming your business, please visit optimusinfo.com
About Optimus Information Inc.
Optimus Information is a premier Microsoft Cloud Partner offering a comprehensive suite of cloud solutions and services to businesses across Canada and US. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a client-centric approach, Optimus delivers innovative and tailored cloud solutions that drive digital transformation, enhance productivity, and empower organizations to achieve their strategic goals.
