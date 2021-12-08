Optimus Information Selected as Azure Specialist for ISVs in Canada
Microsoft Gold Partner recognized for Azure expertise and SaaS focused practice migrating and modernization applications.
We are honoured to be selected as an Azure Specialist for ISVs and be recognized for our cloud and software expertise. We thank Microsoft and our clients for continually putting their trust in us.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimus Information Inc. is thrilled to announce that they have been selected as 1 of 2 Microsoft Partners in Canada to earn the “Azure Specialists for Independent Software Vendors (ISV)” title. Azure Specialists for ISVs are selected by Microsoft based on their proven expertise and ISV focused practice.
— Pankaj Agarwal – Managing Partner & Founder of Optimus Information
Optimus Information understands that migrating to Microsoft Azure and listing transactable offers in Microsoft’s Marketplace has several benefits but it’s not an easy task. This is why working with an experienced partner, like Optimus Information, is essential to migrate, optimize, and manage existing workloads to the cloud.
What does this mean for Optimus’s clients?
- Receive expertise and knowledge on your infrastructure assessment and cloud migration roadmap.
- Assistance with pilot and proof-of-concept (POC) migration to Azure leveraging free Azure Sponsorship credits.
- Onboarding support to get your application onto the Microsoft commercial marketplace.
Unlike traditional technology consultants that take forever to understand your infrastructure, Optimus Information quickly provides guidance on how to start your migration, resources to accelerate, and expertise to overcome your challenges. We get you on the cloud faster and more cost effectively so your team can focus on your core business.
To learn more about migrating to the cloud, reach out to Optimus Information’s team of experts at info@optimusinfo.com.
