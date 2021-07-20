Optimus Information Wins at Microsoft's 2021 Impact Awards
Microsoft Canada recognizes Optimus Information as winner of the 2021 Regional Cloud Solution Provider – Azure Impact AwardVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimus Information Inc. is proud to announce it has won the 2021 Microsoft Canada Regional Cloud Solution Provider - Azure Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, skilling, innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Pankaj Agarwal, Managing Partner of Optimus Information said, “Optimus Information is honoured to be recognized by Microsoft. We are grateful for the opportunity to team up with Microsoft to help our clients on their cloud adoption journey.”
Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 27 categories on July 15, 2021 as part of Microsoft’s second virtual Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.
“We are pleased to recognize Optimus Information as this year’s recipient of the Regional Cloud Solution Provider - Azure Impact Award,” said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. “Amid a challenging year, our partners have demonstrated dedication to innovation and customer excellence by leveraging cutting-edge solutions to solve complex business challenges and overcome disruption.”
Optimus Information is a leading technology consulting company providing professional and managed services in cloud migration and management, DevOps, application development and modernization, data analytics, and testing. They leverage their Microsoft gold competencies, advanced specialization for application modernization, and global delivery model to help clients achieve their digital transformation goals. Visit Optimus Information at www.optimusinfo.com.
