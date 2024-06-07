2024 Idaho Small Business Contracting SymposiumJun11

StartJune 11, 2024 MTAll day eventEndJune 11, 2024 MTAll day event
Small business owners are invited to attend Idaho’s largest reverse vendor tradeshow designed exclusively for you!
Connect with procurement hubs across the state to showcase your products or services and explore valuable resources for business growth. Join over 150 business owners at the Idaho Small Business Contracting Symposium, where you can attend insightful breakout sessions and network with seasoned contractors and subcontractors.
