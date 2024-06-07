Submit Release
A meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

07 June 2024

A meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On June 7, 2024, a meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Bahr Al-Ulum.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of developing cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

In this context, the need to improve the legal framework, implement promising joint projects in the fields of energy and transport, and develop cooperation in science and education was noted. In order to increase cooperation in various areas, the diplomats exchanged views on the creation of a Turkmen-Iraqi Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation.

An exchange of views took place on key aspects of the international and regional agenda. The diplomats confirmed their mutual commitment to further intensifying bilateral mutually beneficial and equal cooperation at various venues, including the UN.

During the meeting, a signing ceremony was held for the Memorandum of Understanding on political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, aimed at creating mechanisms for exchanging views on issues of bilateral relations and the international agenda of mutual interest.

