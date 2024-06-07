Pop-Punk Artist, Bailey Spinn, Drops New Single "in loving memory"
Pop-Punk Artist, Bailey Spinn, Drops New Single "in loving memory"LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upon recently signing to global recording label, AWAL, Bailey Spinn is quickly securing her spot in the pop-rock renaissance with her newest single, 'in loving memory'. As she lets go of her ‘good girl’ era, and embraces her edgy pop-punk superstardom, Bailey’s lyrics explain the drastic change in her look (her new jet-black hair) and reveals a new, more mature sound for the artist, signifying an innovative resurgence to the pop-punk genre. The project is a culmination of her songwriting and incredible vocals, proving she is a true pop-rock star for the current generation. As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Bailey is thrilled to be releasing this single during Pride Month.
Previously following the tremendous success of her debut EP "my worst enemy", Bailey amassed 25M+ streams across all platforms and over 300K monthly listeners to date. Collaborating with producers such as Kodeblooded and Courtney Ballard, and songwriters like Tiffany Stringer and LØLØ, Bailey is preparing for more exciting releases later this year.
'in loving memory' is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and more! The lyric video will be available on Bailey's YouTube on June 7th at 12:00pm PST.
https://baileyspinn.ffm.to/inlovingmemory
Official Lyric Video