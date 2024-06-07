DEP Helps Fund South Bay Flood Control and Waterway Management Project

Groundbreaking Ceremony for the South Bay Flood Control and Waterway Management project:

The City of South Bay celebrates the groundbreaking of the South Bay Flood Control and Waterway Management project, which will provide improvements to the stormwater drainage system within the original section of the city. The mitigation measures will reduce flooding, improve drainage system performance and reduce future maintenance needs. These improvements aim to eliminate flooding for 25-year critical events and reduce 100-year critical event flooding by fifty percent. In addition, overall water quality will be improved, especially for all runoff directed to outfalls.

DEP's Division of Water Restoration Assistance is providing $700,000 in legislative appropriations for the project.