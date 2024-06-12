Catalyst Advisors LP Appoints Jane Vaynerov as Director
NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catalyst Advisors LP, a top boutique executive recruitment and assessment firm specializing in the broader life-sciences sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Vaynerov as a new Director working out of the firm's Los Angeles office. With her diverse background in executive recruiting, marketing, strategy, and finance, Jane brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the firm.
After earning her MBA from the University of Southern California and her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, Jane gained cross-functional experience within the consumer-packaged goods industry at Mattel, Inc., where she held roles of increasing responsibility across finance, strategy, and marketing for both the toy and consumer products businesses. Jane pivoted to executive recruiting in 2018, advising life sciences companies on the development of their executive teams and boards.
"I am passionate about the life sciences industry and the progress being made to improve patient outcomes. I am thrilled to join a team that shares that same passion. Catalyst's reputation for excellence in executive recruitment and assessment and their commitment to building long-term relationships with clients align perfectly with my values," Jane said.
"Jane's unique experiences and the expertise she has built within the life sciences industry will bring immense value to our firm and our clients as we continue to grow our presence on the West Coast," said John Archer, Founder and Partner of the firm. "We constantly strive to provide our clients with the best talent solutions, and Jane's hiring helps advance that goal."
About Catalyst Advisors LP
Catalyst Advisors is a global executive recruiting and assessment firm singularly focused on connecting visionary leaders with life sciences organizations at all stages of growth. The team includes a purposeful mix of seasoned recruiters and category experts who employ a white-glove approach to help clients build transformational boardrooms and executive teams. For more information, please visit: www.catalystadvisorslp.com.
Rrona Rama
After earning her MBA from the University of Southern California and her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, Jane gained cross-functional experience within the consumer-packaged goods industry at Mattel, Inc., where she held roles of increasing responsibility across finance, strategy, and marketing for both the toy and consumer products businesses. Jane pivoted to executive recruiting in 2018, advising life sciences companies on the development of their executive teams and boards.
"I am passionate about the life sciences industry and the progress being made to improve patient outcomes. I am thrilled to join a team that shares that same passion. Catalyst's reputation for excellence in executive recruitment and assessment and their commitment to building long-term relationships with clients align perfectly with my values," Jane said.
"Jane's unique experiences and the expertise she has built within the life sciences industry will bring immense value to our firm and our clients as we continue to grow our presence on the West Coast," said John Archer, Founder and Partner of the firm. "We constantly strive to provide our clients with the best talent solutions, and Jane's hiring helps advance that goal."
About Catalyst Advisors LP
Catalyst Advisors is a global executive recruiting and assessment firm singularly focused on connecting visionary leaders with life sciences organizations at all stages of growth. The team includes a purposeful mix of seasoned recruiters and category experts who employ a white-glove approach to help clients build transformational boardrooms and executive teams. For more information, please visit: www.catalystadvisorslp.com.
Rrona Rama
Catalyst Advisors LP
rrama@catalystadvisorslp.com