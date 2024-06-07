Submit Release
News Search

There were 226 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,950 in the last 365 days.

Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 37 Graduation

For Immediate Release
June 7, 2024
 
FORT MYERS, Fla.  – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 30 law enforcement analysts today from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 20 Florida criminal justice agencies.
 
During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.
 
The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.
 
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 37 Graduates:
 
Leah Altamore            Pasco Sheriff's Office
Adrian Beltran            Punta Gorda Police Department
Angenetta Betts          Charlotte County Sheriff Office
Nicky Brady               Orlando Police Department
Bianca Y. De Jesus     Port St. Lucie Police Department
Alexia Duff                Collier County Sheriff's Office
Hannah Esham            Cape Coral Police Department
Jessica Eubanks          Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Jillian Fischlein           Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit
Shelby Garrison          Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Christina Gonzalez     Pasco Sheriff’s Office
Jessica Guffey            Collier County Sheriff’s Office
Rachel Harder             Lakeland Police Department
Grace Heidisch           Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
Lydia Hubbell             Orange County Sheriff's Office
Dorothy Marrero         Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Kyle Middlemas         Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Carrie Miles                Lee County Sheriff's Office
Connor Miley              Orlando Police Department
Amber Morrow           Volusia Sheriff's Office
Marina Perez               Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Marilee Pons-Basulto Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Masbelis (Bel) Salah   Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
Narissa Seepaulsing    North Port Police Department
Kent Smith                  Martin County Sheriff's Office
Daryl Tippens              Collier County Sheriff's Office
Devyn Tisler                Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Mazzy Tomko             Fort Myers Police Department
Gary Vilano                Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Brittany Yingling        Sebastian Police Department
 
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 
 
 

You just read:

Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 37 Graduation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more