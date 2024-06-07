Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 37 Graduation
June 7, 2024
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 30 law enforcement analysts today from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 20 Florida criminal justice agencies.
During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.
The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.
Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 37 Graduates:
Leah Altamore Pasco Sheriff's Office
Adrian Beltran Punta Gorda Police Department
Angenetta Betts Charlotte County Sheriff Office
Nicky Brady Orlando Police Department
Bianca Y. De Jesus Port St. Lucie Police Department
Alexia Duff Collier County Sheriff's Office
Hannah Esham Cape Coral Police Department
Jessica Eubanks Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Jillian Fischlein Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit
Shelby Garrison Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Christina Gonzalez Pasco Sheriff’s Office
Jessica Guffey Collier County Sheriff’s Office
Rachel Harder Lakeland Police Department
Grace Heidisch Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
Lydia Hubbell Orange County Sheriff's Office
Dorothy Marrero Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Kyle Middlemas Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Carrie Miles Lee County Sheriff's Office
Connor Miley Orlando Police Department
Amber Morrow Volusia Sheriff's Office
Marina Perez Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Marilee Pons-Basulto Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Masbelis (Bel) Salah Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office
Narissa Seepaulsing North Port Police Department
Kent Smith Martin County Sheriff's Office
Daryl Tippens Collier County Sheriff's Office
Devyn Tisler Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Mazzy Tomko Fort Myers Police Department
Gary Vilano Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Brittany Yingling Sebastian Police Department
