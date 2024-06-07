Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 37 Graduation

For Immediate Release

June 7, 2024



FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announces the graduation of 30 law enforcement analysts today from the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy. These graduates serve crime intelligence analyst roles representing 20 Florida criminal justice agencies.



During this six-week academy, these graduates were challenged with hands-on training, assignments, quizzes and presentations. They developed the skills necessary to complete individual and group research projects. The students took a comprehensive examination following the completion of all course work and successful graduates are recognized as Florida-certified law enforcement analysts.



The goal of the Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy is to provide a uniform training curriculum in the area of law enforcement analysis. In addition, the analyst academy sets the foundation for a professional career path in criminal and intelligence analysis and investigations for non-sworn personnel in law enforcement.



Florida Law Enforcement Analyst Academy Class 37 Graduates:



Leah Altamore Pasco Sheriff's Office

Adrian Beltran Punta Gorda Police Department

Angenetta Betts Charlotte County Sheriff Office

Nicky Brady Orlando Police Department

Bianca Y. De Jesus Port St. Lucie Police Department

Alexia Duff Collier County Sheriff's Office

Hannah Esham Cape Coral Police Department

Jessica Eubanks Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Jillian Fischlein Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit

Shelby Garrison Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Christina Gonzalez Pasco Sheriff’s Office

Jessica Guffey Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Rachel Harder Lakeland Police Department

Grace Heidisch Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Lydia Hubbell Orange County Sheriff's Office

Dorothy Marrero Highlands County Sheriff's Office

Kyle Middlemas Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Carrie Miles Lee County Sheriff's Office

Connor Miley Orlando Police Department

Amber Morrow Volusia Sheriff's Office

Marina Perez Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Marilee Pons-Basulto Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Masbelis (Bel) Salah Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

Narissa Seepaulsing North Port Police Department

Kent Smith Martin County Sheriff's Office

Daryl Tippens Collier County Sheriff's Office

Devyn Tisler Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Mazzy Tomko Fort Myers Police Department

Gary Vilano Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Brittany Yingling Sebastian Police Department



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001







