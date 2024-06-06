Submit Release
Đurov: We are planning to amend the programme of development incentives for border problem areas

SLOVENIA, June 6 - During a government visit to the Posavje region, State Secretary Srečko Đurov presented the current invitation to regional development councils to prepare and sign amendments to the agreements for the development of regions and the planned amendment to the programme of development incentives for border problem areas. In Bistrica ob Sotli, Brežice and Krško, he took note of individual successfully implemented projects in the region.

