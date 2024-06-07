Maine DOE Update – June 7, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

The ESEA Demographics Report is an aggregation of students enrolled on 5/31* for participation in state assessments during the current assessment administration. This report includes student demographic categories for assessment and accountability purposes. | More

Four end-of-year reports require certification in June and July. These reports aggregate data from the entire school year’s reporting timeframe. | More

Mark your calendars! Registration for the Data Summer Training is currently open! Trainings are scheduled at varying locations across the state from July 29th to August 1st and August 12th to August 15th. This year’s training will focus on reporting resource updates, guidance for data reporting best practices, and assistance with student enrollment. We look forward to providing this opportunity to meet with school administrative units to network and collaborate. | More

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is welcoming seven new interns for the summer. The student interns, who will be working on a variety of teams at the Maine DOE, were selected for the Maine Government Summer Internship Program by the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center at the University of Maine. Maine DOE’s interns will spend the summer assisting with daily operations, projects, events, and other meaningful work while gaining knowledge, connections, and professional experience at the Maine DOE this summer. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education held its first annual Transition Maine Youth Summit at Central Maine Community College on Thursday, May 30th. Students with disabilities from all over Maine had the chance to explore nearly two dozen career pathways and engage with professionals and peers about post-secondary life.| More

The Maine DOE is currently recruiting members for our SEL4ME State Advisory Team. As a critical partner in Maine’s education field, we invite you to serve in an advisory capacity to share your expertise. We will work to review SEL4ME modules, making informed improvements to the efficacy of this resource with updates to meet current knowledge about supportive SEL practices and cultural responsiveness. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Child and Adult Care Food Program team recently hosted 100 of Maine’s child and adult care sponsors and providers for the CACFP Annual Training. The Child and Adult Care Food Program, a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture administered by participating states, provides reimbursements for meals and snacks to eligible children and adults enrolled in care at participating child care centers, in-home daycares, and adult daycare centers. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Every year, the Maine Administrators of Services for Children with Disabilities (MADSEC) announces Honorees of the Year, who are individuals who work in the field of Special Education within Maine schools.The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins MADSEC in congratulating the 2023-24 awardees in addition to thanking all educators within the Special Education division. Congratulations to Angela, Kendra, Scott, and Erin, and read more about them below. | More

Working with the students is what Kristen Levesque, Principal of Turner Elementary School in MSAD 52, describes as the absolute best part of her job. However, she knows that to successfully reach students meaningfully at school, everyone in the building needs to feel safe. | More

Three students from Morse High School have won the 2024 French American Friendship Contest sponsored by The French Consulate in Boston. This esteemed competition, open to high school students studying French and their teachers across New England, is a testament to the enduring bond between France and the United States. | More

More than 500 employers and young people recently gathered at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Arena for the Maine Employer Summit. Hosted by the Maine Department of Labor and the Maine Department of Economic Development, the event provided a vital platform for employers seeking resources and solutions to pressing workforce challenges. Participants also had the opportunity to connect with young professionals, government agencies, State of Maine resources, and fellow business leaders to explore workforce opportunities. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

2024 Annual Summit Theme: Supporting the Whole Student and School Community. Registration is now open for the 2024 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit held August 6th – 8th at the Augusta Civic Center. Sessions take place from 7 am to 5 pm each day. Breakfast and lunch are included in the registration fee of $150 for all three days. This year’s event features an all-in-one events app, over 150 session options with contact hours, four engaging keynote speakers, in addition to several mini-summits and other training options available during the event – Register today! | More

The Mane DOE is pleased to announce a free professional development opportunity for Maine educators working in Kindergarten–Grade 5 regular and special education settings. These self-paced, asynchronous, evidence-based literacy modules will be available to educators from June 12, 2024 to June 11, 2025. *Limited Time – Educator Stipends Available for Modules Completed Prior to August 23, 2024. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Interdisciplinary Instruction Team is hosting two summer courses called Question, Reflect, Repeat: Introduction to the Question Formulation Technique. The Question Formulation Technique is a powerful strategy to help students and adults ask their own questions, advocate for themselves, and participate in decision-making processes. | More

Calling all Maine educators! Join your colleagues for the 2024 Maine ELO Summit, taking place on August 13th at the Brunswick Hotel. This year’s theme, “Celebrating Success, Fostering Sustainability,” promises an inspiring day filled with valuable insights and discussions on Extended Learning Opportunities (ELOs). The summit is open to all Maine school personnel and supporting partners. Registration and meals are fully covered by JMG with support from the Maine Department of Education (DOE). | More

As Maine elementary schools have added preschool programming and are promoting whole student approaches across the Pre-K -Grade 3 span, elementary principals have requested professional learning to support their work as educational leaders. The Maine Department of Education and several Maine educational organizations (listed below) have collaborated to design an exciting professional learning series to address identified needs and support professional growth. To date, the Leading Early Learning Fellowship series has supported three cohorts, one each year since 2021-22. We are pleased to announce that applications for the fourth cohort, 2024-25 school year, are now being accepted. | More

Grade 6 and 7 mathematics teachers in Maine are invited to register for a FREE professional learning course focused on visual representations to support mathematical problem solving and communication and led by Pam Buffington and Johannah Nikula from the Education Development Center. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

