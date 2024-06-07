Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP Ranked by Chambers USA 2024 as Leading Firm for 2nd Consecutive Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP Ranked by Chambers USA 2024 as Leading Firm in Litigation: White Collar Crime & Government Investigations for 2nd Consecutive Year.
Chambers recognizes the Firm’s high caliber of legal work and writes in its review,
“Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo enjoys a fast-rising reputation for its capabilities in trial work, alongside a robust pedigree in regulatory and internal investigations. The firm is held in particularly high esteem for its representation of individual defendants, including public officials and corporate executives.”
Chambers quoted ZFZ’s clients regarding both the Firm and its attorneys.
“Their practice is so stellar. Clients get top-class litigators that you need in high-stakes litigation.”
Clients also praise the Firm’s efficiency, intelligence, and passion.
“I appreciate they’re very efficient, very smart, and they all really enjoy the practice of law - so they’re very passionate, thorough, and skilled.”
"They were on top of everything, gained every open advantage over the counterparty and had capabilities covering every issue that presented itself."
"They're some of the most talented attorneys we have ever worked with. We felt comfortable from the very moment we began to work with them and we knew right away that our team would be able to handle every aspect of our matter."
Chambers USA ranks the top lawyers and law firms across the United States. The guides are the culmination of thousands of interviews with lawyers and clients, carried out by an experienced research team, assessing a firm’s client service, professional conduct and achievements, depth, and technical legal abilities. Learn more about the rankings and methodology here.
ZFZ’s complete Chambers rankings and full profile are available here.
About Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo
ZFZ Law is a premiere women-owned law firm comprised of elite attorneys with a wide-ranging client base, including Fortune 500 companies, emerging growth companies, public entities, and individuals. ZFZ lawyers include former top-ranking leaders in the Department of Justice, former federal law clerks, and attorneys from the nation’s preeminent “Big Law” firms.
ZFZ achieves remarkable results for its clients in complex litigation, government investigations, and criminal defense while providing highly sought-after advice in privacy breaches, cybersecurity, and compliance. ZFZ is a proud member of the National Association of Minority and Women-Owned Law Firms (NAMWOLF).
Contact
Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo
315 W. 9th Street, Suite 1200, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Telephone: 213.266.5170
Email: info@zfzlaw.com
Website: zfzlaw.com
