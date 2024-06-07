Submit Release
Kick-off meeting for the MIRABELLE Project

7 June 2024

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has organized a kick-off meeting in Reims, France, on 31 May 2024, for the MIRABELLE Project – human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling in the general population: efficacy, feasibility, acceptability, and cost–effectiveness.

The project will evaluate the impact of two different invitation procedures on rates of participation in cervical cancer screening programmes: an “all-inclusive” approach, in which a screening test is received at home and, should this give a positive result, there is facilitation of a triage test; and an “informed choice” approach, in which a choice is given between being screened by self-sampling or by a health-care provider.

The MIRABELLE project is a collaboration between IARC, the Cancer Screening Coordinating Centre of the Champagne region, the University of Reims, and the University of Nancy.

