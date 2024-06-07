Mirriad Co-Hosts Inaugural “Inclusion in Media” Dinner at Cannes 2024 To Launch Diverse-Owned & Inclusive Media Alliance
The Inclusive Media Dinner Promotes Innovation Among Diverse Owned MediaNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirriad, the leading VPP and in-content advertising platform, is celebrating the launch of the Diverse-Owned & Inclusive Media Alliance with an inaugural media dinner at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
The new alliance, which aims to revolutionize the multicultural media landscape, is an initiative with Mirriad and Black and Hispanic-owned media partners; Canela Media, LatinNation, The Shade Room, NEON16, and BOMESI (Blacked Owned Media Equity & Sustainability Institute). By unlocking inventory for diverse-owned media entities using Mirriad’s technology, the alliance enables advertiser access to new inventory that is powered by AI and from diverse-owned media.
The first-ever “Inclusion in Media” Dinner brings together key leaders in advertising and media to underscore the critical importance of innovation through investment in diverse-owned media. The exclusive, invite-only event, is a collaboration between Mirriad and diverse-owned partners Canela Media, LatiNation, The Shade Room, and BOMESI.
Maria Teresa Hernandez, SVP, Brand Partnerships and Head of Diverse Supplier Marketplace at Mirriad stated, “Mirriad's innovative technology unlocks a new source of ad inventory for our diverse-owned media partners, empowering them to compete for budgets they have historically been overlooked for. This initiative amplifies their voices and brings fresh, culturally relevant content to the forefront of the advertising industry.”
This gathering will serve as a platform to discuss and explore innovative approaches to enhancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives through the power of AI and cutting-edge technology within the industry.
"Communities of color always advance giant leaps when we work together. Our shared struggle for equity, especially in the media industry, is synonymous with every fight for a seat at the table. We collectively rest on the shoulders of millions before us. The countless stories untold can only be brought to life through bridge building like the Diverse-Owned & Inclusive Media Alliance," said DéVon Christopher Johnson, CoFounder, BOMESI and Founder/CEO BleuLife Media Group.
"LatiNation Media is dedicated to transforming Latino representation in today's media landscape through authentic and diverse content. Our commitment to inclusivity is reflected across every platform—TV, streaming, web, mobile, and social—ensuring our stories reach the heart of young Latino culture and celebrate Latina empowerment, LGBTQ+ voices, and Afro-Latino pride. Join us as we continue to champion the modern Latino experience with innovative and award-winning content that resonates with 81% of U.S. Hispanic households," said Gisella Fu-Ripp, SVP of Sales.
The event was created with the vision to unite industry leaders by fostering a collaborative environment where insights and strategies to support diverse-owned media can be shared. During the evening, the partners will champion innovation through diversity by highlighting the vital role of technology and inclusive practices in media and advertising. Ultimately, the alliance seeks to create lasting change by establishing actionable steps and partnerships that will lead to sustained improvements in diversity and inclusion across the media landscape.
“Canela Media is committed to delivering growth and scale through innovation, fueled by our investment in technology, data solutions, and content. Our partnership with Mirriad enables us to offer effective & advanced ad solutions, such as virtual product placement, and reflects our market-leading commitment to technology that better connects advertisers with U.S. Hispanic audiences. It’s great that we can also elevate diverse owned media at Cannes this year by uniting with other partners that are making an impact,” explains Andrés Rincón, Canela Media, SVP of Sales.
Josh Ott, Head of Revenue at The Shade Room, stated, "The Shade Room is a leader in the realm of digital media, committed to producing relevant and influential content that molds Black culture. I firmly believe that going further means going together, and our collaboration with Mirriad, among others, enables us to stay true to that mission in a fast-paced content cycle while also serving our clients with safe, impactful product placement. This year at Cannes, we are proud to join forces with diverse media entities to champion accessible inventory."
"At NEON16, we believe in the transformative power of media to shape narratives and drive cultural conversations. The Diverse-Owned & Inclusive Media Alliance represents a significant step towards amplifying diverse voices and fostering an environment where inclusivity is the norm. By partnering with Mirriad and our fellow diverse-owned media entities, we are committed to creating a media landscape that truly reflects the rich tapestry of our society. This initiative not only opens new avenues for creativity and innovation but also ensures that the stories and experiences of underrepresented communities are heard and celebrated," explained Lex Borrero, CEO of NEON16.
Mirriad, alongside Canela Media, LatiNation, The Shade Room, NEON16, and BOMESI, is committed to inspiring and enacting real change within the industry.
