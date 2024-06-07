VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ACCOUNTS OFFICER

June 7, 2024

The Bhutan Foundation would like to announce the following vacancies for immediate recruitment.

Accounts Officer

Accounts Officer Terms of Reference

If you have the required qualification, experience and skills, you can send your CV with a cover letter to jobs@bhutanfound.org by June 21, 2024 before 5 PM Bhutan Time

These openings are for the Thimphu office and Bhutanese nationals only. Detailed job descriptions are available below.

For further information, call 322 751 / 335 613 or email jobs@bhutanfound.org

Grade: FS1 (Associate)

Duty Station: Thimphu

Employment Term: Term Contract of 3 Years and extendable

Under the supervision of the Finance Manager, s/he is responsible for the day to day and overall

financial and administrative management of the Bhutan Foundation Bhutan office.

This position reports directly to the head of Finance.

MAJOR DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Responsible for making sure the Bhutan Foundation Bhutan office complies with financial and legal requirements by studying existing and new legislation for organizations in Bhutan.

Responsible for overseeing the cash flow of the organization

Manages Bhutan Foundation bank accounts in Bhutan

Reconciles all accounts on a monthly basis

Execute grant transmittal to grantees in Bhutan after reviewing the grant agreements prepared by the program focal persons.

Informs partners on incoming donations and grant releases

Manage timely payments, receipts, payables and receivables.

Prepares financial reports:

Assist Finance Manager with the development of annual budget.

Works with program staff to develop project budget and financial reports

Reviews grantee/partner financial reports to the Foundation

Audit:

Responsible for all record keeping and filing of financial records

Assist Sr. Finance Officer in the Bhutan Foundation annual audit in Bhutan

Assist with the Bhutan Foundation annual audit in the US.

Responsible for day-to-day procurement, stores, maintenance and administrative management under the supervision of the Finance Manager.

PERSONAL QUALITIES

The Associate Accounts Officer must operate with independence, under pressure to meet deadlines and commitments. S/he should also have the ability to prioritize effectively and work accurately under time constraints, using initiative and judgment and a high level of administrative and organizational skills.

QUALIFICATION AND WORK EXPERIENCE

Minimum of Diploma in financial management, accounting, or relevant fields

Basic knowledge of accounting procedures and financial operations.

Knowledge of QuickBooks and other accounting software is highly desired.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in accounting.

Proficiency in standard computer software (Microsoft Office) is required.

Fluency in both Dzongkha and English is required.

DURATION

Regular contract of 3 years and extendable based on performance with a probation period of three (3) months.

REMUNERATION

Remuneration commensurate with experience and qualification. Salaries and benefits are competitive, and a comprehensive benefits package will be offered, which includes provident fund, gratuity, Group Insurance Scheme, Communication Allowance, and Health Benefits.

Fixed annual increment and performance-based increment, and other benefits as per the Service Rule Book of the Foundation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION