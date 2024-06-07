TRANS 28 - new form of information about science results
Results of the World Project "Austrian/ Europe and global developments" presented in a new format
The digitization of information marketing makes it necessary to create new formats to inform about the results of science and research but also to present the arts in a new way.
From the 1990ies on there was the attempt to present results of scientific research in the form of marketing. Now there are not only journalists, medias who dominate the distribution of knowledge results but even machines. And this is presented as a great progress.
In Vienna the Austria Press Agency (APA) presented its APA-NewsDesk on 14 May 2024. The APA-NewsDesk succeeds the APA-OnlineManager (AOM) and offers content planning, monitoring and comprehensive research in a variety of sources – all with the latest AI technologies from APA. A key term for the APA in this context is “human control”. The machine is understood as the tool that it is (see Jura Soyfer: Lechner Edi).
INST presents today (7 June 2024) the issue TRANS 28. INST started the publishing of TRANS in 1997. At this time digital publishing was a new format in the fields of cultural studies or better cultural sciences. 27 important issues found a worldwide public with thousands of participants of the TRANS project. Background was the introduction of using Internet in the fields of cultural studies or cultural sciences by INST. But these were classical reviewed articles in several languages (most written in English, German, French).
Now in the new context of WordPress/ Publishing systems, Google/ Search Machines, Large Language Modules (LLM), new digital technologies TRANS 28 is released as a multilingual multimedia transdisciplinary publication which refers to the basic of communication systems in societies.
There is an introduction to the project “Austria/ Europe and Global Developments”. This is necessary because this is a project with about 10.000 participants from over 120 countries.
But there is also an introduction into the new format in which TRANS 28 is released. It describes with a lot of links the way from classical scientific publishing (print) to digitization and now machine control of knowledge systems to the new TRANS format.
Until now were severe problems that essential results of scientific research were not in the public because of classical Antipluralisms (see Jura Soyfer: Broadway Melody 1492). But now this Antipluralisms got a very mighty weapon: the control of languages, exchange of languages, information through machines.
Since years the Science Community uses the video documentation of meetings, symposia, conferences in Internet. This is not new for INST and its partners Jura Soyfer Society, Polylogue Centre. Now these formats are also used in TRANS 28 to inform also in such a journal in this way. This is necessary as the world of information changed to a multimedia world with multimedia accesses.
Using videos started a long time before with the performances of Soyfer plays, but also in the context of the World Project of mountains.
Since last year Jura Soyfer Society and INST also use Video Podcasts to inform about art projects, translations.
Additional installations are a new form of presentation since last year.
But new with TRANS 28 is the attempt to get cultural control over a machine world which tries to dominate the world with 0 and 1. And a symbol for this domination is the term “Artificial Intelligence”.
TRANS 28 means on the one hand a new form of getting knowledge from thousands together for new approaches to the world. This was developed since the foundation of Jura Soyfer Society in 1988, the foundation of INST in 1994. And Polylogue Centre used these results. Information or links to such information you will find in the article new TRANS format.
But the knowledge about machines and languages, the arts, innovation etc. is not enough. The mighty marketing using terms like “Artificial Intelligence” as a simulation of a reality which is just a fictionality with no real background. This term in the face of reproduction is nonsense. Large Language Models for example process a lot of data through their software. The borders are not only the data but also the programming with the borders 0 and 1. What is done is reproduction of data in a very fast way. But this has nothing to do with innovation, with the arts, with creativity, with intelligence. This is just reproduction as we know it also from a lot of education systems.
In the face of billions of marketing budgets, involved governments etc. it will not be enough to inform via OTS (Austrian Press Agency, Vienna) or EIN with its partners.
The way with the best results was and is to make additional to a public of millions also suggestions to the international or transnational organization: UN, UNESCO, EU. This was proved in the past by the Jura Soyfer World Project, the World Project of Mountains, Digitization etc. (see all: TRANS 28). Most important in this context is the platform of the G20. G20 Summit in Indonesia made it possible that the international dialogue did not stop. G20 Summit in India involved Africa. The main point of the G20 Summit in Brazil we be a new UN.
This is the background of the Special Lectures. And these are also main fora to present TRANS 28.
What is done today is to present the new format of TRANS as a new form of science and research to interact with societies, inter- and transnational organizations like UN. What comes up until the end of the year will be the presentation of (new) results in different fora: Latin America (14.8.2024), Asia (11.9.2024), Africa (3.12.2024).
Special presentations will be on 14.11.2024 (30 years INST: File Books, Documentation of 4 Homepages) and on 22.11.2024 (33 Symposion about Jura Soyfer). Not fixed by now the fora for European and Arabian Literature, the importance of Arab countries to new UN and about new technologies in Europe and Asia for the further development of the world.
Herbert Arlt
The New UN