INST World Conference: suggestions to UN Future Conference September 2024
ZOOM Meeting of network coordinators from Europe, Africa, Asia, the Americas
It is necessary to get the machines under a cultural control in the sense of UNESCO "Our Creativ Diversity", in the sense of a culture of peace.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 15.-17.4.2024 an INST World Conference took place via ZOOM. It was a new format of conference in comparison with the INST World Conferences at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris or as in Vienna with up to 7.000 participants from over 100 countries which traveled to a town and meet personally. Digitality was used to bring the knowledge of thousands worldwide together. The results of the conference will also be distributed in a new way: Video documentations of the conference, Video Podcasts via new INST Channel, an installation about new UN and articles in TRANS, the electronic journal of INST since 1997. Also a File Book with articles and materials will be available. The presentation will be on 7 June 2024 via media agencies.
The conference was opened by a presentation of speeches of the General Secretary of UN, António Guterres about new UN. The suggestion of the Scientific Director of INST, Herbert Arlt (INST, Vienna), was to use the opportunity of a Future conference of UN in September 2024 to underline the importance of languages, literatures, the arts, science and research for the further development of the world. For example the UN resolution which deals with the marketing term "Artificial Intelligence" show that the UN has knowledge of the threads of today.
Darwis Khudori (Professor at University Le Havre, France) underlined the principals of Bandung. Also in a speech the importance of Bandung for the further development of UN was confirmed by General Secretary Guterres. Khudori is a coordinator of a big scientific network. Important were the suggestions of his network for the G20 summit in Indonesia (2022) but also for the G20 summit in India (2023). The G20 summits are interesting fora because they are a platform from countries with different interests and different world strategies as USA, Russian Federation, China, European Union and since 2023 also the African Union. In the centre of the G20 summit in Brazil from 12.-17. July 2024 will be the new UN. It will be prepared in June 2024 with a special lecture of Herbert Arlt.
Manoranjan Mohanty (University Professor, Council for Social Development, New Delhi) underlined the importance of a culture of peace in a changing world. It is not enough to have a power ship in the world leadership. What is needed are new understandings, new cooperations. Culture could play an important role for a just world.
Marco Riccieri (University Professor, Eurispes, Rome) analysed the importance of the suggestions of General Secretary Guterres, who spoke also about the importance of BRICS for the further development. Marco Riccieri makes conferences since a long-time about BRICS and its importance for the further development. He played also a key role during the Presidentship of Italy of European Union.
David Simo (University Professor, Yaoundé, Cameroon) is the founding director of Germanistik of Africa. He made his academic career in Germany (Dissertation, Habilitation). He spoke about his skepsis towards UN and a new UN. Background are personal experiences. To support his cultural project would be very important for Africa. A first step in this direction was 2022 the summit European Union and Africa.
The session "Culture as access to the world" was based on the document "Our Creative Diversity". A lot has changed since UNESCO published this document. But not the inequality in the world. And it seems that with Large Language Models a new antidemocratic authoritarism comes up. The point is with 0 and 1 only a simulation is possible. And big data and their algorithms still are based on reproduction. There is no "intelligence" but only an interesting amount of data. And the usage of these data is designed by cultural models which are not really visible.
To use Large Language Models, search machines etc. in the interest of people, societies it is necessary to establish a new public. The institutions the world has are not enough. There has to be new democratic platforms for control. INST will come up with suggestions on 7 June 2024.
Research results came from Anette Horn (University of the Witwatersrand, Professor), Natalia Lapina (Theater Director, Berlin/St. Petersburgh), Knut Ove Arntzen (Bergen, Norway, Professor), Lacina Yéo (University Abidjan, Professor), Allessandra Schininà (Universities Catania, Ragusa, Italy, Professor), Michaela Bürger (Genova, Italy, Professor), Fatima Festic (University Amsterdam, Professor) and others.
One session was dedicated to translations and language machines. Results about experiences came from Dilek Altinkaya Nergis (Head of department for translation, Ege University, Izmir)/ Orkun Dalkılıç (translation German/ Turkish), Rania Elwardy (University Cairo, Vice President of INST: translation German/ Arabic), Olha Kryvosheieva (Actress, Musician, University Ernst Busch, Berlin | Kharkiv. translation German | English to Ukraine | Russian). Also this session, the session about the world project Jura Soyfer, about Digitality and literature showed, that it is not enough to say: the machines have to be under the control of human beings. It is necessary to get the machines under a cultural control in the sense of UNESCO "Our Creativ Diversity", in the sense of a culture of peace.
Most important also the session about the relation of Europe and Arabic countries organized by Rania Elwardy. New knowledge will be necessary for example about the Arabian elements in European Culture, new cooperation in the face of the changing world and the change of the world financial system. Still the warriors of the Iron Age have too much influence.
In the conference documentation will be a lot of other important aspects and contributions. One major point will be also the project in over 30 languages: The Iron Age. Poems of this project give new access to languages, digitisation, public in our changing world. Just to instrumentalize languages has no future as the results of scientific research worldwide show.
