INST General Assembly Elects New President, Announces Upcoming Conference
New board, LLM, AI Act, G20 summits in Brazil 2024 and South Africa 2025
Is there a reason that human culture since thousands of years is not only based on numeric, but also includes colors, tones, signs?”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INST was founded on 11 November 1994 as a transnational network of scientists, artists. It is today a network with about 10.000 project participants from over 120 countries. In the 30 years of its existence INST was a pioneer of digitalization and Quantum technology with projects for the Republic of Austria, European Union, UNESCO, United Nations.
INST had its latest General Assembly on 8 March 2024. At the General Assembly new projects, new formats for documentation and public presentation, new research questions were evaluated. Most important in this context: the new destruction possibilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) (see statements, articles of Henry Kissinger), AI Act of European Union [ https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/policies/regulatory-framework-ai], G20 summits in Brazil from 12 to 17 July 2024 and South Africa 2025.
In these months the world faces a new hype which stands in the contrary to the results of the INST research. Large Languages Models (LLM)/ChatGPT/ press generators were introduced with terms like Artificial Intelligence. But the events about LLM show problems: APA (Austria Press Agency) (19.+30.1.2024: LLM: false information, unclear sources/ human control necessary), ERSTE Bank (5.3.2024: LLM not able to calculate/ combination with other software necessary/ necessity of human control).
The worldwide experiences with LLM show, that this is a tool based on a lot of text processed by numeric models. The only possible result is a reproduction which cannot be trusted without human control. Reproduction has nothing to do with intelligence as the INST World Conference Knowledge, Creativity and Transformations of Societies with over 7.000 participants from more than 100 countries showed. The argument in principle: the difference between reproduction and innovation.
Since its foundation the INST research was dedicated to languages, literatures, the arts, new technologies, science and research and its role in societies, the globalization. The scientific work is based on the UNESCO document “Our Creative Diversity”.
Some facts about the expertise of INST (languages, machines):
The first INST President was Univ.Prof.Dr Donald G. Daviau from the University of California at Riverside. He and his team were specialists, translators, publishers on and of Austrian Literature (since the 19th century understood as a literature in minimum 12 languages). (Prof. in Austria means High School Teacher. In this press release the Austrian forms of Academic titles are used for all members of the network. Especially as in English no titles for female researchers are available.)
The second President was from India: Univ.Prof.Dr Anil Bhatti, Dean at the Nehru University in New Delhi. He introduced the term Polylogue. Most important for the development of INST was Univ.Prof.Dr Peter Horn, former Vice Rector from University of Cape Town, also a poet. This was the period of rising importance of Africa in the world in a time when Samuel P. Huntington declared in his influential publications about the clash of the cultures that Africa can be neglected. Now Africa is part of the G20. Because of an UN project there is now more basic knowledge on African culture, history, and its importance for the world available.
The just published papers in German of the latest INST President Univ. Prof. Dr Naoji Kimura (2019-2024) show close cooperation between Europe and Japan based on language. He was former President of the Germanists in Japan (some thousand scholars at universities because the modernization of Japan began in the 19th century with German). He enabled the presentation of INST at big fora in Asia and scientific cooperation with thousands.
The new INST President since the General Assembly is Univ.Prof.in Dr.in Anette Horn, University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg: https://www.inst.at/at/gremien/ She was involved from the begin: organizing INST World Conferences (first world conference 1999 in UNESCO Headquarters in Paris) with up to 7.000 participants from over 100 countries, TRANS (electronic journals since 1997 with thousands of contributors), edition of The Iron Age in English (a project in over 30 languages), Encyclopedia of Multilingual Cultural Studies.
Since the foundation of INST, the Scientific Director Dr. Herbert Arlt is the official representor: https://www.arltherbert.at/news/ He began with studies of machine translation in the 1970ies. Since these first studies, experiences the borders of machine translations were clear. With 0 and 1 only simulations of signs, colors, tones are possible. The Numeric World has its borders. The AI act of European Union shows some of the dangers of LLM, but it still uses the term "Artificial Intelligence" which is just a marketing term as it is usual in the introduction of technology in societies as own studies showed.
The INST General Assembly announced a new world conference: https://www.inst.at/at/austria-and-global-developments/ Studies about LLM will be presented from Ass.Prof.in Dr.in Dilek Altinkaya Nergis (Ege University Izmir, chair of the department of translation), Ass.Prof.in Dr.in Rania Elwardy (Germanist, specialist for translation in Arabic language), Sc.Dir.Dr Herbert Arlt (Quantum Technology) within own sections.
INST will use in this context new formats. In the past thousands were meeting personally in Paris, Vienna. This conference will be via ZOOM with new structures of communication. For the documentation not only TRANS [ https://www.inst.at/trans/ ] will be used but also the new INST Channel (which is on the way to get established), File Books, Hyper Books.
The results of this conference shall be suggestions to the G20 summits in Brazil 2024 and South Africa 2025. These summits are also important for the United Nations in a new form.
Some main questions of the conference in the context of LLM will be: Is there a reason that human culture since thousands of years is not only based on numeric, but also includes colors, tones, signs? Which are the borders of machine processing based on numeric which only simulates colors, signs, tones? In which way LLM can be helpful as tool in communication, knowledge processes? Will there be different possibilities for LLM with none numeric Quantum technology? Which sort of human control is necessary and possible? How it shall be organized? Which is the relation of reproduction, innovation, and democratic societies?
Worldwide Artists, Scientists are invited to contribute.
