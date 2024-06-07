Tourism with a conscience: Albanian stakeholders gather to discuss human rights due diligence in the industry

The OSCE has taken a proactive position in addressing human rights abuses within supply chains, particularly focusing on preventing and combating human trafficking and labour exploitation in the tourism sector.

To foster a collective understanding of human rights due diligence and its implications for both public and private entities, a roundtable was hosted by the OSCE Presence in Albania and the Office of the Special Representative and Co-ordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings on 6 June. The roundtable, described by Albanian Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism Vilma Bello as an "innovative discussion on human rights in tourism”, was organized in co-operation with the multi-stakeholder initiative Roundtable Human Rights in Tourism, the German Agency for Business and Economic Development (AWE), and the Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

In a vibrant exchange, key stakeholders from government, civil society, and business gathered for a dynamic roundtable discussion to tackle the pressing issue of corporate human rights due diligence and preventing labour exploitation in the booming tourism sector, recognizing that enhancing sustainability in Albania would also benefit the future of Europe.

“Albania has become a striking example of how the tourism sector can drive development. It is forward-looking to have a discussion on sustainable tourism that contributes to economic and social development,” said the Head of OSCE Presence in Albania, Michel Tarran.

The practical workshop brought diverse perspectives to the forefront, showcasing real-world examples of businesses taking action, and providing a platform for lively debates and knowledge sharing.