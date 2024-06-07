Seaplane Asia Secures Funding Led by TK & Partners and A2D Ventures to Revolutionize Waterfront Access with Seaplanes
HONG KONG, CHINA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seaplane Asia, a pioneering seaplane and lifestyle company set to transform air travel and experiences in Southeast Asia, today announced the successful closing of its latest funding round. The round was led by TK & Partners, a leading venture capital firm in Southeast Asia, and A2D Ventures, a prominent Southeast Asian early-stage venture capital firm and angel investing platform, alongside the participation of several other investors.
Seaplane Asia aims to provide a unique and sustainable mode of transportation and lifestyle service, by offering air charter and amphibious seaplane services to connect various destinations, including remote islands and coastal areas. The company’s innovative approach promises to enhance accessibility, reduce travel times, and provide an unparalleled travel experience, while also minimizing environmental impact. While travel and tourism are at the heart of the service, Seaplane Asia’s amphibious seaplanes and air charters can equally empower medical evacuations, search and rescue, cargo and logistics, and monitoring missions as well as corporate charters. The company owns several brands, most notably Siam Seaplane and Siam Scenic in Thailand as well as Samra Seaplane in Cambodia.
Complementary activities include a water lifestyle brand, Jetboard Asia, as the distributor of products such as the Lampuga premium electric surfboards, Siam Aero Services, and Samra Aero Services, as a point of sale for Bose Aviation and other aviation products.
Seaplane Asia was established in 2019 by a team of seasoned aviation and business professionals. The founding members include Capt. Lionel Mougel, whose extensive background spans the air force, various airlines, and private jet management; Fabrice Mouton, an expert in airline maintenance, repair, and overhaul; and Dennis Keller, a former banker and commercial technology executive with a wealth of experience in startups and investments. Since its foundation, Seaplane Asia has bolstered its expertise by engaging global and regional advisors and executives from the aviation, hospitality, and business realms. At the forefront of Siam Seaplane Thailand is CEO Ms. Worakanya Siripidej, who has a diverse background in airlines, academia, entrepreneurship, and government.
Proceeds from this funding round will be utilized to strengthen the initial growth in Thailand, as well as further expansion development across Southeast Asia.
Strategic Partnerships
Seaplane Asia, as a scalable lifestyle venture, has established strategic partnerships with key players in the industry, including:
Leading luxury resorts, such as: InterContinental Phuket and Pattaya, W Samui, Amanpuri, ÀNI Private Resort, Kata Rocks, Santhiya, Kata Rocks, Irene Resort Koh Lipe, The Standard Hua Hin, Hyatt, Pla2 Floating Villa Kanchanaburi, Renaissance Pattaya, MASON, Pimalai, Rosewood Phnom Penh, Six Senses, Songsaa, Tolani Group, and many others
Marinas: Ocean Marina Jomtien — the largest marina in Southeast Asia
Complementary private jet travel: MJets — world-class private jet services in the region
Official watch partner: CVSTOS — exceptional luxury timepieces from Geneva, Switzerland
These partnerships will enhance the end-to-end seamless journey to guests, while ensuring a memorable and unique experience, in line with the company’s tagline: “once in a lifetime — every time.”
Quotes from Investors
Ankit Upadhyay, Founder & General Partner at A2D Ventures: “Thrilled to support this blue ocean opportunity led by aviation veterans. We firmly believe that Seaplane Asia’s commitment to sustainability and direct waterfront access not only promises to enhance connectivity and convenience but also to open up a world of untapped potential for tourism, commerce, and community development in Thailand.”
Dr. Tomas Koch, Founder & Chairman at TK & Partners: “I am inspired by the evolution of Seaplane Asia from its early days to its present success. This company is on track to make a substantial impact on lifestyle travel, enriching the experiences of tourists and residents in Thailand and beyond.”
Seaplane Asia CFO, Mr. Schalk van der Westhuizen, states: “We are thrilled about the immense growth potential awaiting us in Southeast Asia. This investment round not only fortifies our presence but also accelerates our journey toward unlocking opportunities in this vibrant region.”
About Seaplane Asia
Seaplane Asia Limited, a pioneering lifestyle aviation enterprise established in 2019, is transforming the industry by providing uniquely memorable experiences to esteemed guests primarily through premium amphibious seaplane operations. Backed by a diverse set of investors, including aviation and business executives and firms, Seaplane Asia executes through its Hong Kong-based holding company, in collaboration with several leading partners, to deliver unparalleled services and world-class expertise.
With a mission to safely transport guests to their destinations while saving them valuable time, Seaplane Asia has established a strong presence in the region. The company’s portfolio includes Siam Seaplane in Thailand, Samra Seaplane in Cambodia, and the lifestyle brand Jetboard Asia, which exclusively distributes high-end electric-powered water sports and boats. Additionally, Siam Aero Services, a distributor for Bose Aviation, provides consultancy services to the region. There are also preparations ongoing to enter the Indonesian and Philippines markets. With over 60 leading hotel partners, global media coverage, and active regional marketing, Seaplane Asia is poised to make a significant impact in the global market and deliver unrivaled experiences.
About TK & Partners
TK & Partners is a private venture capital firm focused on achieving exceptional performance for start-ups in South East Asia. We are founded and run by highly experienced leaders from top management consultants, corporations, finance companies, and start-ups in Southeast Asia and beyond. Our mission is to do much more than simply invest. We are dedicated to bringing the very best of our experience, expertise, and network to select exceptional startups and founders and partner with them to grow faster, bigger, and better.
About A2D Ventures
A2D Ventures is Southeast Asia’s prominent early-stage venture capital firm, angel syndicate, and angel investing platform. The firm invests in innovative and impactful companies across various sectors, with a focus on supporting entrepreneurs who are building the future of Southeast Asia.
For inquiries, contact —
Seaplane Asia
Email: contact@seaplaneasia.com
Website: www.seaplaneasia.com
Mr. Schalk van der Westhuizen, CFO Seaplane Asia
TK & Partners
Email: contact@tk-partners.net
Website: www.tk-partners.co
A2D Ventures
Email: contact@a2dventures.com
Website: www.a2dventures.com
Schalk van der Westhuizen
Seaplane Asia Limited
+852 8191 0996
contact@seaplaneasia.com
