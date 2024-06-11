Flyer Brothers Announces Kickstarter Campaign for "Market Mayhem" - The Action-Packed Stock Trading Game
Market Mayhem is more than just a game; it’s a tool for sparking conversations about personal finance and fostering a deeper understanding of global market dynamics.”VENICE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flyer Brothers, founded by Lincoln White and James Brungo, proudly announces the launch of their Kickstarter campaign for "Market Mayhem," an innovative and engaging stock trading board game. This campaign aims to bring the excitement and strategy of the stock market to living rooms everywhere.
Market Mayhem combines the essentials of finance with dynamic gameplay, making it an ideal game for enthusiasts, educators, and casual players alike.
"Our journey began during our junior year at the University of Dayton in Ohio, where we first met," said Lincoln, co-founder of Flyer Brothers. "After a reunion in early 2023, we felt inspired to create a game that merges our passion for finance and fun. What started as a simple prototype on a Florida patio has evolved into a polished and tested game ready for launch."
Flyer Brothers is excited to announce that they have already reached their Kickstarter funding goal of $5,000, thanks to the overwhelming support from backers. This milestone ensures that Market Mayhem will become a reality, and production will commence as planned.
Key Features of Market Mayhem:
• Educational and Engaging: Blends tactical decision-making with the unpredictability of the stock market, offering a learning experience within a competitive and interactive framework.
• Dynamic Gameplay: Players buy and sell stocks, manage portfolios, and react to market events through various game mechanics.
• Interactive Elements: Market Mayhem cards introduce real-world market events that can shift the game dynamics, adding excitement and unpredictability.
"Market Mayhem is more than just a game; it’s a tool for sparking conversations about personal finance and fostering a deeper understanding of global market dynamics," said James, co-founder of Flyer Brothers. "Our focus groups across the East Coast have provided invaluable feedback, helping us refine and perfect the game."
Join the Campaign: Flyer Brothers invites everyone to support the Kickstarter campaign and join the community of Market Mayhem enthusiasts. By backing the project, supporters will help bring this unique game to life and ensure its availability for game nights worldwide.
For more information about Market Mayhem and to back the Kickstarter campaign, visit http://kck.st/4aFjMIz
About Flyer Brothers: Flyer Brothers is a game development company founded by Lincoln White and James Brungo, two University of Dayton alumni with a shared passion for finance and strategic board games. Committed to creating engaging and educational games, Flyer Brothers aims to provide fun and interactive learning experiences for players of all ages.
Lincoln White & James Brungo
Flyer Brothers
+1 802-735-8165
contactus@flyerbrothers.com