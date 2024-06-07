Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad Attends Prestigious International Congress of Oral Implantologists in Thailand
Exciting news! Dr. Ushma Kakkad is now Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, USA. Proud of her dedication to advanced implant dentistry!
My journey in implantology began with a commitment to providing the best outcomes for my patients. Achieving this required advanced training and understanding the latest techniques and technologies.”SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad, a distinguished dentist from India known for her expertise in implantology, recently attended the prestigious International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) ASEAN Congress held in Bangkok, Thailand.
— Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad
This esteemed conference brought together leading professionals from around the globe to discuss the latest advancements, research, and techniques in the field of dental implantology.
Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad’s commitment to excellence in implantology has been a driving force throughout her career. She shared her insights and experiences from the conference, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and advanced training in her field.
“My journey in implantology began with a commitment to providing the best possible outcomes for my patients. Achieving this goal required advanced training and a deep understanding of the latest techniques and technologies.” Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad said.
The ICOI conference provided a unique platform for Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad to deepen her knowledge further and refine her skills. With a comprehensive agenda covering the most recent developments in implant technology, the event featured numerous workshops, lectures, and live demonstrations led by some of the foremost experts in the field.
“Through my fellowship, I gained invaluable hands-on experience and learned from some of the best minds in the field. This advanced training has equipped me with the skills to handle intricate implant cases with precision and confidence.” Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad continued.
She participated in several interactive sessions on the latest implant procedures and technologies. These sessions included discussions of new implant materials, innovative surgical dental implant treatments, and advanced diagnostic tools that are revolutionizing dental implantology.
The conference also provided an excellent opportunity for networking with peers, sharing insights, and exploring collaborative efforts to push the boundaries of dental science.
“The field of implantology is constantly advancing. It is vital to stay updated with the latest research and techniques. My fellowship was just the beginning. Ongoing education ensures that I can continue to provide the highest level of care for my patients,” Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad concluded.
Attending the ICOI conference underscores her dedication to continuous learning and professional development. By staying at the forefront of the latest advancements in implantology, she ensures that her patients receive state-of-the-art care that is both effective and minimally invasive.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ushma K. Kakkad, please contact Summirow Dental Hospital in Gujarat.
