Senate Resolution 306 Printer's Number 1690

(3) Tyreke Evans - Professional Basketball Player -
Tyreke Evans was born and raised in the City of Chester and
played basketball at American Christian Academy in Aston,
Pennsylvania. He was the MVP of the McDonald's High School
All American Game and a First Team Parade All American as a
high school student athlete. He played college basketball at
The University of Memphis where he earned numerous awards and
accolades. Tyreke played professional basketball for the
Sacramento Kings and won the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in
the 2009-2010 NBA season. He then went on to play for the New
Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers.
(4) Tina Fey - Comedian, Actress, Writer, Playwright,
and Producer - Tina Fey is an Upper Darby native and graduate
of Upper Darby High School. Ms. Fey starred on "Saturday
Night Live" (SNL) and was the show's co-host of the Weekend
Update sketch. She also served as the first female head
writer for SNL. Ms. Fey starred in the comedy sitcom, "30
Rock" and in numerous movies. Ms. Fey has won numerous
accolades and honors including Emmy Awards, Golden Globe
Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Writers Guild Awards, and
Producers Guild Awards. In 2019, The Guardian News proclaimed
Tina Fey as the Best Comedian of the 21st Century.
(5) Thomas Garrett - Abolitionist - Thomas Garrett was
born in Upper Darby in 1789. A member of a Quaker family, he
was raised an abolitionist and became especially devoted when
a servant was kidnapped and attempted to be sold as a slave.
Working out of Wilmington, Delaware, Mr. Garrett became a
prosperous business owner, but more importantly, was the
station master for the last stop of the Underground Railroad.
Even under stress from heavy fines, he continued his work up
20240SR0306PN1690 - 3 -
