Senate Resolution 307 Printer's Number 1691

PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1691

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

307

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY KANE, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, HAYWOOD,

FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES AND

BREWSTER, JUNE 6, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 6, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of July 22 through 26, 2024, as

"Construction Opioid Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Opioids are deadly and are responsible for claiming

more than 600,000 American lives between 1999 and 2022; and

WHEREAS, In 2022, drug overdose deaths in the United States

reached their highest point ever recorded with more than 107,941

deaths according to the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC); and

WHEREAS, More than 75%, or 84,181, of overdose deaths in 2022

involved an opioid according to the CDC; and

WHEREAS, A recent National Center for Health Statistics

report confirmed the construction industry has been hit hard by

the opioid crisis; and

WHEREAS, According to the report entitled, "Drug Overdose

Mortality by Usual Occupation and Industry," released August 22,

2023, the construction industry had the highest rate of overdose

deaths in 2020, with a rate of 130.9 deaths per 100,000 workers;

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17