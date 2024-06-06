Senate Resolution 307 Printer's Number 1691
PENNSYLVANIA, June 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 1691
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
307
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY KANE, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, HAYWOOD,
FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES AND
BREWSTER, JUNE 6, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 6, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of July 22 through 26, 2024, as
"Construction Opioid Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Opioids are deadly and are responsible for claiming
more than 600,000 American lives between 1999 and 2022; and
WHEREAS, In 2022, drug overdose deaths in the United States
reached their highest point ever recorded with more than 107,941
deaths according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC); and
WHEREAS, More than 75%, or 84,181, of overdose deaths in 2022
involved an opioid according to the CDC; and
WHEREAS, A recent National Center for Health Statistics
report confirmed the construction industry has been hit hard by
the opioid crisis; and
WHEREAS, According to the report entitled, "Drug Overdose
Mortality by Usual Occupation and Industry," released August 22,
2023, the construction industry had the highest rate of overdose
deaths in 2020, with a rate of 130.9 deaths per 100,000 workers;
