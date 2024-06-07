Washington, DC-based Upbounders® Returns as a Vendor Partner and Sponsor at The Momference® 2024
Upbounders®, the DC-based manufacturer of diverse and inclusive toddler toys, is a vendor and sponsor at The Momference® 2024 powered by District Motherhued.
Upbounders® understands the massive consumer and cultural power that Simona and Nikki have amassed in District Motherhued. The Momference is a must-attend event with influential and supportive moms.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upbounders® - the innovative DC-based manufacturer of diverse and inclusive toddler toys - will see its founder joyfully embrace her role as mompreneur on June 8, 2024, as Upbounders® is a vendor and sponsor at The Momference® 2024.
— Kemi Tignor, Founder and CEO
Featuring keynote speaker Tika Sumpter, Upbounders® founder is more than excited to say “peace out” to her own child to participate in this three-day conference for millennial moms of many hues taking place June 7-9, 2024, at the Westin in downtown Washington, D.C. The Momference® is powered by District Motherhued® - the premier 501(c)(3) organization founded by Nikki Osei-Barrett and Simona Noce Wright to create experiences and provide resources for millennial moms of color based in the D.C. Metropolitan area.
Upbounders® at The Momference® 2024
As a proud partner of The Momference® 2024, Upbounders® is thrilled to support 600 millennial mamas in blooming by eliminating unnecessary extra work from their to-do lists - finding educational, joyful, culturally rich toys for their little ones!
Attendees can look forward to discovering Upbounders® culturally rich toddler toys in their VIP gift bags, making it easy to cultivate a sense of belonging in their homes with quality, eco-friendly toys that joyfully represent their child's diverse world.
“Upbounders® has always understood the massive consumer and cultural power that Simona and Nikki have amassed in District Motherhued®,” said Kemi Tignor, Founder and CEO. “The Momference® is a must-attend event for us, where I can share Upbounders® with an incredibly influential and supportive group of moms. All while raising a glass, hello!”
Featuring: Mommy's Shadow Stacking & Building Cubes
We are thrilled to showcase Upbounders® new Mommy’s Shadow Inspiring Careers “Building and Stacking Cubes'' as a new product at The Momference® 2024. Designed to inspire and educate toddlers aged two and above, the Mommy's Shadow Building Cubes are both a stacking and nesting toy and conversation starter for kids.
In recognition of its innovation and educational value, the Mommy's Shadow building cubes have been named among the best in family-friendly media, products, and services by Mom's Choice Awards®. The toy industry’s leading trade publication, The Toy Insider, praised the Mommy's Shadow building cubes, stating, "These Upbounders® stacking cubes provide kids with inspiration and aspirations." They are perfect for "Socially and environmentally conscious households. Single mother households. Big families. Those looking to promote diversity and inclusion."
Released in Spring 2024, The Mommy's Shadow Stacking & Nesting Building Cubes can be purchased at local specialty toy stores like Henry Bears Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Maisonette, and Amazon.
About Upbounders®
Founded in 2018 by a mom on a mission to create healthy and inclusive screen-free playtime options for young children, Upbounders® offers a range of unique, high-quality toys that help modern moms cultivate belonging in their homes through play. This past spring, Upbounders® was the featured toy at
Chick-fil-A with over 10 million prize-sized versions of our products distributed in each 4-and-over kids meal at all locations nationwide.
Upbounders® award-winning puzzles, plushies, and playthings are designed to encourage special bonding moments between toddlers and their caregivers where they are engaging with kids about their world and watching as the childrens’ imaginations, skills, and powers of observation grow.
A small woman-owned Minority Business Enterprise, Upbounders® award-winning puzzles and games are printed on FSC® certified paper. To learn more about Upbounders®, find a location near you, or make an inquiry, visit their website at www.upbounders.com
Press Office
Upbounders® by Little Likes Kids™
+1 202-810-4947
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other