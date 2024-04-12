Washington, DC-based Upbounders® Brings Premium Music-themed Toddler Toys to The Kennedy Center
Upbounders®, a women-owned, black-owned toy company based in Washington, DC, bringing premium music-themed toddler toys to The Kennedy Center
We're thrilled that Upbounders® toys are now available at the prestigious Kennedy Center, the ultimate hotspot for culture and creativity!”WASHINGTON, DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upbounders® toys are now available at the prestigious Kennedy Center, the ultimate hotspot for culture and creativity.
Upbounders® premium screen-free toys, which celebrate the joyfully diverse world of today's kids, are a perfect match for the exciting events happening at The Kennedy Center. Whether it's the Inaugural Hip Hop & Jazz Festival or Jacqueline Woodson's Block Party, Upbounders® toys are sure to enhance a preschooler's fun and learning experience while also giving them an opportunity to see themselves -- and their friends -- reflected in the toys they play with.
The Hip Hop & Jazz Festival and Upbounders® Musical Crossroads Memory Game
This inaugural festival will explore the dynamic relationship between hip-hop and jazz and Upbounders® is eagerly anticipating the festivities. Upbounders® knows that through interactive play, children can connect with different styles of music, fostering a deeper appreciation for diversity and cultural expression. The company's Musical Crossroads Memory Game features various musical genres, including hip-hop and jazz, and is the perfect gift to grab for and little music lover. To mark the occasion, the company created a family-friendly playlist featuring some of its favorite old-school hip-hop songs to help parents and caregivers introduce little kids toddlers preschoolers girls and boys to the early days of hip-hop. Check out the "Hip Hop History with Upbounders®" playlist on Apple Music.
Jacqueline Woodson's Block Party and Upbounders® Block Party Board Game
The Upbounders® Block Party Board Game is all about collaboration, community, and connection. The company plans to celebrate all of that with just over a thousand planned attendees at Jacqueline Woodson's Block Party, happening on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 1 p.m. The event even features Double-Dutch demos and lessons from DC Retro Jumpers, just like Upbounders® Fun Outside 48 Piece Puzzle, which includes a scene of Double-Dutch on the sidewalk. Organizers have arranged for an epic celebration complete with music, food, and most importantly fun—just like the Upbounders® games, puzzles, and toys.
About Upbounders®
Founded in 2018 by a mom on a mission to create healthy and inclusive screen-free playtime options for young children, Upbounders® offers a range of unique, high-quality toys that help modern moms cultivate belonging in their homes through play. This past spring, Upbounders® was the featured toy at Chick-fil-A with over 10 million prize-sized versions of our products distributed in each 4-and-over kids meal at all locations nationwide.
Upbounders® award-winning puzzles, plushies, and playthings are designed to encourage special bonding moments between toddlers and their caregivers where they are engaging with kids about their world and watching as the children's imaginations, skills, and powers of observation grow.
A small woman-owned Minority Business Enterprise, Upbounders® award-winning puzzles and games are printed on FSC® certified paper. To learn more about Upbounders®, find a location near you, or make an inquiry, visit their website at www.upbounders.com
