Upbounders® Celebrates Women’s History Month with List of Four Fabulous and Fun Women in Play
This March, Upbounders® is cranking up the excitement to celebrate four FABULOUS and FUN women in PLAY!
— Kemi Tignor, Founder & CEO
Created with the belief that Belonging Begins with Play®, Upbounders® high-quality, eco-friendly, educational toys reflect the joyfully diverse world of today's kids. Ensuring these inclusive toddler learning toys reach retailers' shelves and the homes and classrooms of our amazing customers has required a whole lot of help.
This week, Upbounders® is spotlighting four women who help the company do big things!
Jaime Wolanski of The Upside Agency
Jaime manages and represents Upbounders®' business at Target and Kohl's. One of a handful of women operating at the highest levels behind the scenes in the toy industry, Jaime is a fierce advocate for Upbounders® product placement online and in-store, keeping our inclusive toys top of mind always with the company's buying partners, which is fun!
Shannon Ostrander of Flat River Group
Upbounders®' partnership with Target led the company to Flat River Group, and thanks to Shannon, Upbounders® never looked back! Via Flat River Group's sophisticated omnichannel distribution network, Upbounders® enjoys access to every digital marketplace on its vision board while also retaining access to a trusted and reliable distribution partner to service brick-and-mortar retailers. Shannon gets the job done. Upbounders® can't say Shannon spends a lot of time "wishing the brand well" or expressing her "support." She's too busy working -- quite naturally, the entire team thinks she's fabulous!
Simmie Kerman Co-founder of Child's Play & Board of MESHhelps.org
Simmie Kerman co-founded Child’s Play specialty toy store with locations in Washington, DC, McLean, and Arlington, VA and although she’s retired from that role, she’s still serving on the board of MESHhelps.org and working on all sorts of special projects. Known throughout the indie toy store community, Simmie's service to the industry also includes mentoring and advising Upbounders® from an idea to being on store shelves across the nation! The team at Upbounders® can't think of anything more fun and fabulous than Simmie's warmly welcoming the company into the toy industry!
Rita Pin Ahrens, Owner of Child's Play Toys & Books
Rita is the new owner of Child's Play Toys & Books. Rita arrived on the scene, leaving no doubt that she is here for fun, as she immediately assumed the title of Chief Happiness Officer! Upbounders® appreciates her making a b-line for its children's products. It's fabulous having a fresh-legged retail partner excited to work with Upbounders® to make it easier for young families, caregivers, and educators to find premium puzzles, plushies, educational games, and playthings that reflect what's special about the joyfully diverse world kids experience every day.
Upbounders® is excited to take a moment during Women's History Month to celebrate four of the fabulously fun women who partner with the toy company every day on ambitious work -- cultivating a sense of belonging in the minds of children through play. 🎉
About Upbounders®
Step into Upbounders®’ world, where Belonging Begins with Play®! Founded by a mom, and Returned Peace Corps Volunteer, Upbounders® is for modern parents and caregivers who are looking for high-quality toys that are eco-friendly, fun, and educational and reflect what's special about the joyfully diverse world your child experiences everyday.
Upbounders® award-winning puzzles, plushies, and playthings are designed to encourage special bonding moments between toddlers and their caregivers where they are engaging with kids about their world and watching as their child's imaginations, skills, and powers of observation grow.
Sold on Amazon, in major retailers like Nordstrom, Kohl's, and Target, and at Indigo Kids in Canada, Upbounders® is making it easier for young families to find premium toys that help cultivate a sense of belonging in your homes through play.
This past summer, Upbounders® was the featured toy in Chick-fil-A Kids Meals, with over 10 million prized-sized versions of their toys distributed nationwide.
Learn more at https://upbounders.com/
