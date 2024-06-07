Delabs Games Announces Two Partnerships to Elevate the Web3 Gaming Ecosystem
Delabs Games joining forces with Ambrus Studio and Counter Fire to improve the Web3 gameplay experienceSEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delabs Games, the web3-focused arm of leading South Korean game development company 4:33 Creative Lab, announced today two new strategic partnerships - with Ambrus Studio and Counter Fire.
These partnerships are not just about mutual support, but about a shared vision of transforming the web3 gaming experience by leveraging blockchain technology and creating innovative, immersive games for players worldwide.
Delabs Games x Ambrus Studio
Founded in 2021, Ambrus Studio is dedicated to developing free-to-play games with a strong esports component and a sustainable metaverse ecosystem. Delabs Games and Ambrus Studio share a vision of advancing the Web3 gaming ecosystem, with their strategic partnership aiming to share resources to further develop immersive, interactive, and blockchain-powered gaming experiences.
Additionally, Ambrus Studio founder and gaming industry veteran Johnson Yeh has been named an advisor to Delabs Games. Yeh was formerly Riot Games’ Managing Director for Greater China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, where he led the success of League of Legends and VALORANT. Yeh's career began as the head of Esports in China, helping make League of Legends Esports one of the country's largest sports.
Delabs Games x Counter Fire
Counter Fire is known for its casual, fast-paced Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) gaming experience on mobile, fueled by blockchain assets and over 200,000 on-chain active users. Delabs Games' new ecosystem partnership with Counter Fire includes:
Community sharing between airdrop campaigns: Delabs Games' Ladybug's Journey and Counter Fire's Hill's Treasure Hunt.
Platinum Tickets & Golden Tickets airdropped to Counter Fire's community.
Founder's Tag by Counter Fire will be integrated into the upcoming Ladybug's Journey Part 3.
Whitelist of Counter Fire's 'Genesis Heroes' minting to Delabs Games community who join their Pre-season testing.
Community Benefits & Network Expansion
Delabs Games continues to forge significant partnerships within the Web3 space. A notable collaboration is with Arbitrum, a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, known for its superior performance and low transaction fees, which is gaining traction among game developers and users. This partnership with Arbitrum is a testament to Delabs Games' commitment to integrating advanced blockchain solutions and delivering unparalleled gaming experiences.
About Delabs Games
Delabs Games is a game development and publishing company focusing on delivering high-quality and engaging web games in Web3. Our aim is to offer exceptional graphics and immersive gameplay experiences to all players, regardless of their knowledge about NFTs, wallets, or cryptocurrencies. We provide a simple and seamless onboarding process, ensuring that everyone can enjoy our web3 games to the fullest.
Our team consists of the best producers and artists in the industry who are dedicated to delivering the most exciting and innovative games in their respective genres. We believe in making our games accessible to everyone, and we are committed to creating user-friendly games that are enjoyable for players of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or new to the web3 space, we invite you to experience the thrill of Delabs Games. http://delabs.gg.
